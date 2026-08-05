China sentences former defence industry regulator to 10 years for graft, influence peddling

A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced Zhang Jianhua, a former deputy director of its defence industry regulator, to 10 years in prison for bribery in part of a wider anti-graft shake-up in China's defence sector and military.

From 2008 to 2025, Zhang illegally took in over 55 million yuan ($8.15 million) during his tenure at the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) as well as after retirement, state-run Xinhua news agency cited the court's first-instance verdict as saying.

He leveraged his positions, including as director of the military project review centre at SASTIND, to "provide assistance to relevant individuals in matters such as administrative approvals and equity investments," the court said.

Zhang was indicted earlier this year.

Zhang had served as SASTIND's deputy director under Ma Xingrui, who was purged from the elite Politburo in July. Ma had headed the defence industry regulator in 2013.

Zhang "admitted guilt and expressed remorse in court," Xinhua said.