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CHINA

Beijing named UNESCO World Capital of Architecture 2029

CHINA
1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Beijing has been designated the UNESCO–UIA World Capital of Architecture 2029, recognising the Chinese capital's ability to bring together one of the world's richest architectural heritages with a forward-looking vision of sustainable urban development.

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The selection was announced by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany following a recommendation by the Joint Committee chaired by architect Dominique Perrault.

Under the theme "Back to Balance," Beijing 2029 will promote architecture as a bridge between culture, nature and people through exhibitions, conferences, educational programmes and public events. The city was chosen for its historic urban fabric, successful regeneration projects and vibrant architectural culture.

The UNESCO–UIA World Capital of Architecture programme, established jointly by UNESCO and the International Union of Architects, designates the host city of the UIA World Congress every three years. Beijing follows Rio de Janeiro (2020), Copenhagen (2023) and Barcelona (2026) in the programme.

Beijing World Capital of Architecture UNESCO UIA sustainable development heritage innovation urban planning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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