China fears US uses AI models as weapons ahead of Xi’s visit to US in September

Chinese officials expressed anxiety over the cyber capabilities of Mythos and other AI models developed by the US AI startup Anthropic, and are mulling a countermeasures list, Bloomberg reported, adding to tensions before the leaders of the two countries are scheduled to meet next month.

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Sources indicated that Chinese officials believe models like Mythos could potentially be used as offensive weapons, and questioned why Anthropic has denied China access to the system for normal purposes.

It was reported that China wishes to maintain a relatively friendly atmosphere ahead of Xi Jinping's planned visit to the US on September 24.

Yet, suspicion remains high, with the US concerned that Chinese companies are using US models to train their own AI systems.

The sources stated that Beijing currently has no immediate plans to take any action against Anthropic or other US AI developers, but is developing countermeasure plans in case the US takes action against Chinese companies in this field, which may include imposing sanctions or adding US AI companies to the restricted entity list.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the administration is firmly committed to innovation in order to expand America’s leading edge over the rest of the world.