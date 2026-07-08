At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end, Xinhua says

At least 21 have people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu after the end of search and rescue operations, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

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The landslide hit a valley in Tanchang county early on Tuesday morning, trapping 33 people.

Most of those affected were residents from nearby villages hired as temporary labourers at a state-run forestry farm that encompasses the valley, state-run China Newsweek said.

The mountainous region with steep valleys and crisscrossing rivers is prone to natural disasters including flash floods and landslides, especially during the rainy season.

Reuters