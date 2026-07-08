At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end, Xinhua says

Read More
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
07-07-2026 10:16 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
At least 21 have people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu after the end of search and rescue operations, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
The landslide hit a valley in Tanchang county early on Tuesday morning, trapping 33 people.
Most of those affected were residents from nearby villages hired as temporary labourers at a state-run forestry farm that encompasses the valley, state-run China Newsweek said.
The mountainous region with steep valleys and crisscrossing rivers is prone to natural disasters including flash floods and landslides, especially during the rainy season.
Reuters