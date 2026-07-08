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CHINA

At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end, Xinhua says

CHINA
1 hour ago
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An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

 At least 21 have people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu after the end of search and rescue operations, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

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The landslide hit a valley in Tanchang county early on Tuesday morning, trapping 33 people.

Most of those affected were residents from nearby villages hired as temporary labourers at a state-run forestry farm that encompasses the valley, state-run China Newsweek said.

The mountainous region with steep valleys and crisscrossing rivers is prone to natural disasters including flash floods and landslides, especially during the rainy season.

Reuters

killedlandslideChinaGansu provincerescue efforts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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