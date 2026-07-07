logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China smartphone sales drop 13 percent during 618 festival as memory costs limit discounts

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People visit the Huawei booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 24, 2026. AFP
People visit the Huawei booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 24, 2026. AFP

Smartphone sales in China fell 13 percent ‌year-on-year during the month-long 618 shopping festival, as brands raised prices to offset higher memory costs, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sales declined from May 26 to June 21, with all major Chinese brands except Huawei posting double-digit drops as fewer promotions compared ​to last year weighed on demand. Honor sales dropped 33 percent, while Xiaomi's (1810), fell 24 percent.

Higher memory prices ​amid a rapid build-out of AI infrastructure have pushed up handset costs this year, leaving ⁠brands with less room to offer steep discounts during the 618 festival, seen as a barometer for ​the country's booming e-commerce sector.

"Some older and newer models from Chinese smartphone brands were priced higher than comparable models ​a year earlier, while discounts during this year's 618 festival were generally less aggressive, both in terms of the size of price cuts and the range of products covered," said Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

"Apple's prices were broadly unchanged, but its ​discounts were also smaller."

Huawei Technologies led the market with a 21 percent share, and was the only major brand ​to record year-on-year growth during the 618 period, with sales rising 19 percent.

Its Enjoy 90 Pro Max was its best-selling model. The ‌Mate 80 ⁠also performed well, supported by promotions.

Apple's sales fell 9 percent from a year earlier, although the U.S. tech giant climbed to the No. 2 spot after rolling out incentives about a month ahead of June 18.

The discounts offered savings of up to 2,000 yuan (HK$2,308) on the iPhone 17 Pro series through a mix of official price cuts, ​platform subsidies and trade-in deals.

Still, ​Apple's sales remained lower ⁠than a year earlier, partly because promotions for the iPhone 16 series were more aggressive during the same period last year.

The 618 festival, which began as a one-day ​event marking JD.com's founding on June 18, 1998, has since grown into a ​month-long sales campaign, ⁠with major e-commerce platforms competing for consumer spending.

In recent years, however, China's biggest shopping festivals have struggled to generate their former buzz, as extended discount periods and weak consumer sentiment have curbed appetite for non-essential spending, even at reduced prices.

Counterpoint ⁠said the ​618 festival helped smartphone sales recover in June from the previous ​month. But it added that the market was likely to enter a seasonal slowdown afterward and post a double-digit decline in shipments for ​the year.

Reuters

SmartphoneChinaHuaweiHonorXiaomiAppleAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Landslide in China's Gansu province traps 16, state media says
CHINA
53 mins ago
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. Picture taken on July 4, 2016. REUTERS
Samsung flags 19-fold jump in profit, but shares slump on jitters AI boom may stall
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during the press conference at the government's representative facilities in Parkveien in Oslo, Norway June 19, 2026. NTB/Javad Parsa/via REUTERS
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
CHINA
3 hours ago
The Tencent logo at the company's headquarters during a government?rganised media trip in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, April 17, 2026. REUTERS
Tencent unit seeks up to US$1.55 billion from Kuaishou share sale, term sheet shows
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong's new home registrations hit a 22-year high, up 34 percent: Citi
PROPERTY
16 hours ago
Donald Trump sparks controversy with AI image of Obamas
WORLD
16 hours ago
REUTERS
Apple's foldable iPhone faces potential resale price doubling and Q4 delay on limited supply
FINANCE
19 hours ago
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's Lee urges speed in launching mega chip projects
INNOVATION
06-07-2026 12:02 HKT
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Samsung likely to post 18-fold jump in profit on surging AI demand for memory
INNOVATION
06-07-2026 11:01 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
China sends first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies to Venezuela
CHINA
06-07-2026 04:25 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
19 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.