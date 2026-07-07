China's forex reserves fall more than expected in June

China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar's strength extended.
The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, totalled US$3.416 trillion (HK$26.6 trillion) last month, below the expected US$3.432 trillion in a Reuters poll of analysts. The reserves stood at US$3.442 trillion in May.
The yuan weakened 0.32 percent against the dollar last month, while the greenback gained 2.26 percent against a basket of major currencies.
Reuters