China's forex reserves fall more than expected in June

China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar's strength extended.

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The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, totalled US$3.416 trillion (HK$26.6 trillion) last month, below the expected US$3.432 trillion in a Reuters poll of analysts. The reserves stood at US$3.442 trillion in May.

The yuan weakened 0.32 percent against the dollar last month, while the greenback gained 2.26 percent against a basket of major currencies.

Reuters