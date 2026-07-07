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FINANCE

China's forex reserves fall more than expected in June

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo

China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar's strength extended.

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The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, totalled US$3.416 trillion (HK$26.6 trillion) last month, below the expected US$3.432 trillion in a Reuters poll of analysts. The reserves stood at US$3.442 trillion in May.

The yuan weakened 0.32 percent against the dollar last month, while the greenback gained 2.26 percent against a basket of major currencies.

Reuters

foreign exchange reservesChinaPBOC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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