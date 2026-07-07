China's central bank bought gold for 20th month

China's central bank maintained gold purchases for a 20th straight month, with its reserves hitting 75.44 million fine troy ounces by the end of June, versus 74.96 million a month earlier.

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The value of the country's gold reserves amounted to US$303.72 billion (HK$2.37 trillion) at the end of last month, down from US$340.75 billion in May, according to data from the People's Bank of China on Tuesday.

Reuters