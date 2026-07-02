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CHINA

Beijing plane crash at CITIC Tower deemed intentional as authorities reveal pilot's mental health struggles

CHINA
39 mins ago
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(File Photo from Reuters)
(File Photo from Reuters)

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing's iconic CITIC Tower last Friday, resulting in the death of the pilot and leaving 13 people injured. 

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Following a comprehensive investigation, official authorities have classified the fatal collision as a deliberate public safety incident stemming from the pilot's personal struggles with his mental health.

According to official reports, the 66-year-old male pilot, surnamed Liu, was a Beijing native working as a freelancer who was divorced and living alone.

Investigators discovered that Liu had been suffering from long-term insomnia and severe anxiety. 

A review of his personal diary revealed multiple entries expressing a clear intention to end his own life, leading authorities to conclude that the crash was a deliberate act that ultimately endangered public safety.

The aircraft involved in the incident was identified as an Aurora SA60L, a single-engine, two-seat propeller light aircraft. 

Liu was a formally licensed aviator, having obtained his sports pilot license in 2021 and subsequently earning his private pilot license earlier in 2024. 

On the afternoon of the incident, Liu took off from a general aviation airport located in Beijing's Pinggu District. 

He initially participated in a formation flight before transitioning to a solo flight. 

During the solo portion of his journey, he deviated from the designated flight zone and lost communication with the airport. The aircraft subsequently collided with the high-rise commercial building, killing Liu instantly at the scene.

Medical personnel responded promptly to the crash site to assist bystanders and building occupants. 

The 13 individuals who sustained injuries during the collision were transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical treatment. 

Health officials confirmed that all patients have been stabilized with no life-threatening conditions, and one injured individual has already been cleared and discharged from the hospital.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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