logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Senior Chinese lawmaker to attend Khamenei's funeral

CHINA
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman walks past a banner with a picture of the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran June 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
A woman walks past a banner with a picture of the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran June 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Senior Chinese lawmaker He Wei will attend the funeral of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event He is attending will be on July 3, a ministry spokesperson told a regular press briefing.

He is the vice chairman of China's top lawmaking body, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Khamenei was killed on the first day of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes against Iran on February 28. His state funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and ​conclude with his burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, ‌on July 9, Iranian state media has reported.

Reuters

IranChinese lawmakerKhameneifuneral

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by - / AFP People cross a road past a mourning billboard depicting Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a strike on the first day of the US-Israeli war against the Iran on February 28, in Tehran on June 30, 2026 ahead of his public funeral.
Next indirect US-Iran talks after Khamenei funeral: mediators
WORLD
9 mins ago
A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 30, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS
US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
5 hours ago
People walk near an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran, June 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by KAWNAT HAJU / AFP This picture shows the destruction in the southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026.
Talks in Qatar after US-Iran deal: What we know
WORLD
01-07-2026 15:04 HKT
People move past a billboard with an image of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, June 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran says it won't meet with U.S. envoys, clouding prospects for peace deal
WORLD
01-07-2026 10:41 HKT
Photo by - / AFP This aerial photograph shows boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026.
Trump says Iran meeting to take place in Qatar
WORLD
30-06-2026 10:03 HKT
Boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026. (AFP)
Washington says US, Iran pausing strikes, talks to proceed
WORLD
29-06-2026 13:02 HKT
An Israeli military vehicle drives near a damaged building with a large Israeli flag in Lebanon, after Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement following U.S.-mediated talks, as seen from northern Israel, June 27, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack
WORLD
27-06-2026 19:39 HKT
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 21, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS
US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
27-06-2026 10:27 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing behind him, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Vance, Rubio strike different tone on Iran and Israel
WORLD
26-06-2026 15:27 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.