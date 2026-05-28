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CHINA

China says EU cherry picking to justify trade curbs, warns of response

CHINA
50 mins ago
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Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China's foreign ministry on Thursday accused the European Union of cherry picking data to justify claims of imbalanced trade, after a report that the EU would broaden import quotas and tariffs on Chinese goods.

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"If one looks only at trade in goods, without considering trade in services and investment income, focus only on headline trade figures, not the structure of trade and where profits flow ... it will naturally lead to a one-sided conclusion of trade imbalance," said Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, at a regular press conference.

"Whether it is de-risking, reducing dependence, or so-called trade balance, these are in essence protectionism," Mao said, warning that China would take all measures necessary to safeguard its rights and interests.

The EU's industry chief Stephane Sejourne told the Financial Times that the bloc would deploy import quotas and tariffs more systematically to shield industries like chemicals, metals and clean technology that were at risk of being destroyed by "unfair Chinese competition."

The EU has long accused China of unfair trade practices including using state-backed subsidies, market access barriers and policies it says distort competition.

Major European countries including France, Italy and Spain are pushing the EU to revamp trade measures to defend the bloc more effectively against excessively cheap imports.

The EU's goods trade deficit with China increased by 2.7% from a year earlier in 2025, reaching 359.9 billion euros ($417.88 billion).

"There is no such thing as forced buying or selling ... China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus with Europe," Mao said, while urging the EU to take a "comprehensive and objective" view of its economic ties with Beijing.

Reuters

ChinaEUcherry pickingtrade curbsresponse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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