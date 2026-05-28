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CHINA

China vows to support Cuba against 'power politics and bullying'

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, speaks to the press at the Capitol in Havana, on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Ramon Espinosa / POOL / AFP)
Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, speaks to the press at the Capitol in Havana, on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Ramon Espinosa / POOL / AFP)

China's foreign minister Wang Yi vowed to support Havana and confront "power politics and bullying" during talks with his Cuban counterpart in New York, state media reported Wednesday, as the Caribbean island faces mounting pressure from the United States.

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Cuba is suffering under a US energy blockade, and President Donald Trump has openly mused about taking over the country.

China has close ties to the communist state and has promised to donate 60,000 tons of rice to help Cuba deal with shortages, the first batch of which arrived on Sunday.

"China will continue to uphold justice and speak out on Cuba's behalf, support the just cause of the Cuban people, and contribute to the development of Cuba's economy and the improvement of its people's livelihoods," Wang told Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, according to a Chinese readout of their meeting.

"It is essential to steadfastly respect the sovereignty and independence of all nations, and to oppose all forms of power politics and bullying," he added, in an apparent reference to the US.

The Trump administration cut off Cuba's supply of oil from Havana's ally Venezuela after it ousted Nicolas Maduro in a raid in January.

Washington tightened the screws last week by indicting former Cuban president Raul Castro over the downing of two civilian US planes in 1996, fuelling fears that the US was seeking a pretext to overthrow the government in Havana.

China's foreign ministry urged the US to "stop brandishing... the judicial stick against Cuba and stop threatening force at every turn", in response to the indictment last week.

"China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity and opposes external interference," spokesman Guo Jiakun said at the time.

AFP

ChinasupportCubapower politicsbullying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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