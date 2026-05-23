logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK celebrates first Astronaut as Shenzhou-23 details historic mission

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (C), Zhang Zhiyuan (R) and Li Jiaying, or Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, for the upcoming Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (C), Zhang Zhiyuan (R) and Li Jiaying, or Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, for the upcoming Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

The upcoming Shenzhou-23 spacecraft launch marks a historic milestone for Hong Kong as Dr. Lai Ka-ying, a 43-year-old local payload specialist, prepares to become the city's first-ever astronaut. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Scheduled to blast off on May 24 at 11.08pm, the mission will carry a 3-member crew including commander Zhu Yangzhu and astronaut Zhang Zhiyuan. 

Dr. Lai, a mother of 3 children, represents a groundbreaking achievement for the special administrative region, inspiring a generation by transforming from a local Hong Kong youth into a key player in the national space program.

From Hong Kong streets to the cosmos

Dr. Lai grew up entirely within Hong Kong, living on a street lined with bauhinia trees. 

Her deep connection to her homeland was forged during the 1997 handover when she was 15 years old. 

Standing on the streets of Tsim Sha Tsui, she witnessed police officers changing their badges at midnight, an event that deeply moved her family and shaped her future aspirations.

She later earned a doctorate in computer science from the University of Hong Kong and chose to join the Technical Services Division of the Hong Kong Police Force to serve her community.

Overcoming intensive aerospace training

When the recruitment for China's 4th batch of astronauts began in October 2022, Dr. Lai decided to apply. Despite a history of motion sickness in cars and boats, she excelled during the grueling selection process, enduring blurred vision in the centrifuge and successfully passing 3 rounds of rigorous screening. 

By August 2024, she joined the People's Liberation Army Astronaut Corps as the sole payload specialist from Hong Kong. She attributes her peak physical condition partly to a healthy lifestyle, though she admits a lifelong weakness for the traditional Hong Kong snack, egg waffles.

Building bonds across cultures and hardships

The preparation for the Shenzhou-23 mission was highly condensed, forcing the crew to complete intensive training within just over 1 year. 

Dr. Lai endured a 72-hour sleep deprivation test, during which she found herself reflexively speaking Cantonese due to extreme fatigue. She also bonded deeply with her crewmates during survival training in jungles, caves, and deserts.

This close teamwork created a seamless unspoken understanding in the cockpit. 

Over months of shared preparation, Dr. Lai even picked up northeastern Chinese slang from her teammates while teaching them everyday Cantonese phrases.

Serving the nation and looking beyond

During the 6-month mission in orbit, Dr. Lai will be primarily responsible for conducting various space science experiments. 

Her confidence was solidified after completing a 2-week fully enclosed simulation inside the space station module earlier this year. 

Though she has yet to visit iconic landmarks like the Forbidden City or the Great Wall, she looks forward to exploring the country upon her return. 

Before the launch, she explained her departure to her 3 children by stating that while her husband would look after their immediate family, she needed to temporarily leave to serve the broader nation.

HKfirstAstronautShenzhou-23historic mission

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
HK keeps 2026 GDP growth target at 2.5-3.5 percent, after strong Q1 performance
FINANCE
15-05-2026 17:01 HKT
A Tesla Model 3 is shown driving on the highway with FSD 14.2.2.3 self-driving supervised software in Irvine, California, U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe
WORLD
11-04-2026 15:45 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
French, Japanese ships cross Strait of Hormuz in first since war
WORLD
04-04-2026 10:22 HKT
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Chelsea v AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 10, 2025 Chelsea's Maika Hamano celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Culture clash spelt shock end for Japan women's first foreign coach
WORLD
03-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Two Chinese companies kick off bookbuilding for HK IPOs on Monday
FINANCE
23-03-2026 16:46 HKT
China's Estun Automation to price HK listing at low end of range, targets $1.49 billion raise
FINANCE
05-03-2026 17:56 HKT
The Director of Immigration, Benson Kwok (right) and the Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong, Alpha Lau (left) jointly present the two-year achievements of New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme. ISD
HK's investment immigration scheme draws 3,200 applications with $95 billion investment committed
FINANCE
02-03-2026 11:50 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
(Budget 2026) HK to expedite Chinese govt bond futures issuance in yuan internationalization push
FINANCE
25-02-2026 12:22 HKT
People walk outside the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Lodz, Poland December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Polish bishop becomes first to face trial for paedophilia cover-up
WORLD
18-02-2026 17:32 HKT
AFRC. SING TAO
Hong Kong’s accounting regulator voices concerns over rapid IPO growth
FINANCE
13-02-2026 21:34 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.