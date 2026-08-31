logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Ancient Egypt blockbuster closes after nine-and-a-half months at Hong Kong Palace Museum

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo
The Hong Kong Palace Museum’s special exhibition Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums, which sparked widespread interest in ancient Egyptian culture across the city, is set to close at 6pm on Monday.
The Hong Kong Palace Museum’s special exhibition Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums, which sparked widespread interest in ancient Egyptian culture across the city, is set to close at 6pm on Monday.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum’s special exhibition on ancient Egyptian civilization closed at 6pm on Monday after drawing more than 670,000 visitors over its nine-and-a-half-month run.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Touted as the largest and highest-level exhibition of ancient Egyptian civilization ever staged in Hong Kong, Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums brought together 250 artifacts from seven major Egyptian museums, alongside recent archaeological discoveries from Saqqara.

The exhibits spanned nearly 5,000 years of ancient Egyptian history and included more than 60 statues of pharaohs and deities, painted stelae with inscriptions, eight animal mummies, seven sets of painted mummy coffins, funerary masks, royal jewelry and everyday objects used by the nobility.

Ahead of the closing, H.E. Hisham El-Leithy, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, visited the exhibition accompanied by Hong Kong Palace Museum director Louis Ng Chi-wa and Egypt’s acting consul general in Hong Kong and Macau, Anas Shadi.

Ng said the exhibition reflected the museum’s aim of connecting civilizations through a Hong Kong perspective and combining scholarship with new approaches to digital technology and exhibition design.

He said the museum hoped to deepen cooperation with Egyptian cultural institutions in areas including exhibitions, research and digital innovation, allowing exchanges between Chinese and Egyptian civilizations to continue beyond the show.

El-Leithy described the exhibition as an important milestone in cultural exchange between Egypt and China and welcomed the strong public interest it had generated.

He also thanked the Hong Kong Palace Museum for donating a digital multimedia work featuring a monumental statue of Tutankhamun to the Egyptian Museum, and expressed hope that more Egyptian cultural treasures could be presented to audiences in China and elsewhere in Asia.

Ancient Egypt Unveiled brought together 250 treasures from seven major Egyptian museums, alongside recent archaeological discoveries from Saqqara.
Ancient Egypt Unveiled brought together 250 treasures from seven major Egyptian museums, alongside recent archaeological discoveries from Saqqara.
Hong Kong Palace Museum director Louis Ng Chi-wa said the exhibition offered the public a thought-provoking cultural experience.
Around 170 cultural and creative products developed around the exhibition generated more than HK$33 million in revenue for the museum.
The Hong Kong Palace Museum’s special exhibition Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums, which sparked widespread interest in ancient Egyptian culture across the city, is set to close at 6pm on Monday.

HK$33m generated from cultural products

Meanwhile, the museum developed around 170 cultural and creative products around the exhibition, generating more than HK$33 million in revenue.

Among the more popular exhibition-exclusive items were black cat plush ornaments and blind boxes, along with exhibition catalogs and children’s publications.

The museum said the sales reflected the commercial potential of cultural products tied to major exhibitions, while also extending the visitor experience beyond the galleries.

One of the most visible elements was the museum-created “Pharaoh Cat” intellectual property, which appeared in a series of collaborations with transport operators, tourism bodies and lifestyle brands.

These included an MTR-themed roving exhibition, a Kowloon Motor Bus “Pharaoh Cat” themed bus, limited-edition food and beverage collaborations with Starbucks, as well as promotional tie-ups with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

The museum worked with more than 10 partners across tourism, transport and lifestyle sectors during the exhibition period.

The exhibition coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Egypt in 2026, positioning the show as both a major cultural attraction and a broader platform for exchange between the two countries.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

Hong Kong Palace MuseumAncient Egypt UnveiledLouis Ng Chi-wa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Pharaohs work overtime
ARTS & CULTURE
29-07-2026 18:04 HKT
(File photo)
Free admission to M+ and HKPM draws nearly 7,000 visitors as of noon
NEWS
01-07-2026 17:57 HKT
Image courtesy of the Hong Kong Palace Museum
Join an ancient Egypt-themed adventure night at Hong Kong Palace Museum
NEWS
15-03-2026 15:50 HKT
logo
HKPM rings in Year of the Horse with new highlights of auspicious treasures and merchandise
NEWS
13-02-2026 15:34 HKT
HKPM rolls out session tickets to tame visitor rush
NEWS
31-12-2025 17:23 HKT
HKPM mulling evening sessions, director apologizes for 'unacceptable' chaos at Egypt exhibition
NEWS
24-11-2025 13:20 HKT
HKPM resumes on-site ticket sales for unveiled Egyptian treasures after brief halts
NEWS
23-11-2025 16:39 HKT
From November 20, 2025, the landmark exhibition “Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums” will open its doors at Hong Kong Palace Museum.
Unveiling Egypt: A journey through power, mystery, and eternal life
ARTS & CULTURE
17-10-2025 17:45 HKT
Hong Kong Palace Museum launches youth cultural leadership program
NEWS
09-08-2025 19:15 HKT
Lui Shou-kwan’s sketches of landscapes. (M+)
Hong Kong’s cultural evolution: why art appreciation matters
EDITORIAL
23-07-2025 09:58 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.