Pharaohs work overtime

The pharaohs are working overtime in Hong Kong this August as the Hong Kong Palace Museum extends opening hours for the final month of its landmark exhibition, Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums.

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The museum will suspend its regular Tuesday closures and open daily throughout August. Visitors will also have until 8pm from Fridays to Sundays before the exhibition closes on August 31.

For those drawn to the mysteries of ancient Egypt after dark, the museum will stage A Pharaoh’s Rendezvous on August 19. The adults-only evening will run from 6.30pm to 10pm, with standard tickets priced at HK$450.

The event offers after-hours access to the exhibition, with museum docents sharing stories behind selected objects. An English-language panel discussion will explore Egyptian archaeology, culture and travel.

Live music, Egyptian dance and specially created scents will add a more atmospheric dimension to the night, alongside Egyptian canapés and cocktails inspired by Egyptian and Chinese flavors. Guests will also receive an Ancient Egypt-themed plush charm blind box.

For daytime visitors, the museum has reintroduced a ticket bundle priced from HK$260, combining admission to the Egypt exhibition and the museum’s thematic galleries with a plush charm blind box.

The exhibition brings together 250 artifacts from seven major Egyptian museums and the Saqqara archaeological site. Spanning nearly 5,000 years, the display includes monumental statues, inscribed stelae, gold ornaments, mummy coffins and animal mummies, offering a window into the politics, beliefs and daily lives of one of history’s most enduring civilizations.