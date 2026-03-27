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ARTS & CULTURE

Perception, imagination, golden memories: Swire Properties' Arts Month 2026

ARTS & CULTURE
40 mins ago
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In March, Hong Kong shifts into "art mode." Swire Properties' annual art extravaganza, "Swire Properties Art Month 2026," has kicked off in grand style this March, illuminating Taikoo Place,  Cityplaza, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct, and so on; transforming everyday neighborhoods into artistic spaces brimming with poetry and interactivity. 
Taikoo Place has transformed into a ship sailing through a sea of memories, carrying recollections, longings and connections between people. Until April 26, it will host "ArtisTree Selects: Imagination Investments," the first solo exhibition in Hong Kong by internationally renowned Spanish artist Coco Capitan; an art installation spanning photography, painting and text.
The exhibition unfolds in three chapters: the first, "NaÏvy," stems from the artist's longstanding fascination with the ocean. It features over 50 photographic works, a series of paintings, and written pieces, allowing visitors to experience the city's maritime memories. 

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NaÏvy doodles I from Coco Capitan's exhibition
NaÏvy doodles I from Coco Capitan's exhibition

The second chapter is a large-scale, text-based art installation – stretching nearly half a kilometer – titled "I Read While I Walk," spanning Taikoo place and connecting the ArtisTree exhibition center to the one in One Island East. The work consists of 13 handwritten proverbs and verses, a narrative of life that unfolds with each step. 
The final chapter is the interactive "Memory Adoption Office" – located on the 67th floor of One Island East – which blends personal stories with collective memories. The artist draws from over 10,000 old photographs, inviting visitors to select a forgotten photograph and complete an "adoption" registration – establishing a connection through emotional inheritance and continuing the existence of the related memory. 

The 'Memory Adoption Office' of Coco Capitan's exhibition
The 'Memory Adoption Office' of Coco Capitan's exhibition

Meanwhile, Cityplaza has British artist Liam Gillick's large-scale installation "Perpetual Discussion Platforms" running until April 8, including a rainbow-themed public art space and another space that will feature singers Catherine Wong In and Manson Cheung Chun-kiu as guest performers.

Part of Liam Gillick's 'Perpetual Discussion Platforms'
Part of Liam Gillick's 'Perpetual Discussion Platforms'

Elsewhere, Pacific Place presents "A String of Echo Traps,"  the only off-site project of  Art Basel Hong Kong's Encounters sector, a unique installation that includes large-scale video cubes.

'A String of Echo Traps' by Christine Sun Kim
'A String of Echo Traps' by Christine Sun Kim

Also, the nearby Starstreet Pricinct features Mexican artist Gabriel Rico's sculpture "I Have Anticipated You II." Using cacti as its subject matter, the sculpture creates hybrid entities that resemble both plants and animals through the connection of seemingly unrelated objects.

Gabriel Rico's 'I Have Anticipated You II'
Gabriel Rico's 'I Have Anticipated You II'

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