Jingdezhen: the porcelain capital of China where kiln fires never die

In Jingdezhen, porcelain is not simply made; it is drawn from the landscape. Clay comes from the hills, timber feeds the kilns, river routes carry finished wares outward, and generations of hands turn mineral, water and fire into objects of delicacy.

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This summer, that living system entered the global spotlight when the Jingdezhen Handicraft Porcelain Industry Sites were inscribed on Unesco’s World Heritage List.

The serial property brings together five components, 15 groups of elements and 45 heritage sites spread across almost 100 kilometers. Together, they trace porcelain’s journey – from the kaolin and porcelain-stone mines of Gaoling and Changling to the firewood forests of Jiaotan, Hutian’s kilns, town workshops and guild halls, and the wharves along the Yangtze River.

From the 10th century, Jingdezhen developed without a decisive break in production. During the Song and Yuan dynasties, the Hutian kilns refined qingbai ware, whose pale blue-white glaze combined qualities associated with northern white porcelain and southern celadon.

In the Yuan dynasty, mixing kaolin with porcelain stone strengthened the wares, while imported cobalt helped blue-and-white porcelain become one of China’s most recognizable visual languages.

The “Fuliang Porcelain Bureau” was established in the Yuan Dynasty, followed by the imperial kilns of the Ming and Qing, where court commissions encouraged exacting standards and new decorative styles.

Aside from imperial patronage, civilian kilns, merchants, craftsmen, guilds and transport workers formed a network, allowing materials, motifs and techniques to arrive from different regions and overseas, and Jingdezhen wares to move outward as prized commodities and emblems of Chinese artistry.

The traces of that exchange remain embedded in the city. Guild halls and temples reflect the communities drawn by porcelain.

Today, the kiln city is not frozen behind museum glass. Craftspeople still specialize in individual stages of production, while young ceramicists and the so-called “Jingpiao” – artists who relocate to Jingdezhen – experiment with form, glaze and firing. A teacup may be shaped by methods inherited over centuries yet carry a modern sensibility.

Jingdezhen’s greatest masterpiece may not be any single vase or bowl, but the cultural landscape that made such objects possible – and still keeps the kiln fires alive.

