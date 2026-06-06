INSIDE TRACK: Zac is the GOAT? Maybe, probably - but shouldn’t we at least have a debate first?

A social media post last week stated it as plain fact. No argument, context or debate. Just the declaration: Zac Purton is the greatest jockey in Hong Kong racing history. Full stop. Move on.

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And look, we're probably going to spend the next few minutes asking – is he? – before landing somewhere around probably, maybe, or even yeah, he is. But that isn't really the point. The point is that casually skipping past the greatest-of-all-time conversation, without so much as a nod to those who came before, doesn't celebrate Purton's achievements, it cheapens them. Without understanding the past, the fanfare feels manufactured and hollow. So let's have it out. Is Zac Purton Hong Kong's GOAT?

We have to start with his greatest nemesis: Douglas Whyte. His 13 consecutive championships might be the most impressive single stat in Hong Kong jockey history. Purton, now an eight-time champion with four straight and the all-time wins record, is the only man who belongs in the same conversation – but Whyte's run still towers over everything. Had Joao Moreira not claimed four titles of his own, Purton might theoretically be chasing that 13 right now.

But that isn't quite how it works. Let’s talk Moreira, Purton’s greatest rival: he helped dethrone Whyte as much as Purton did. From the moment the Magic Man arrived for his first full season and was installed as John Size's default stable rider, Whyte's grip on the championship went into irreversible decline. The previous best for a season was 114. Moreira then went 145, 168 and 170 for three successive titles. Purton bettered a prime Moreira, head-to-head, which counts enormously in his favor.

Still – Whyte's 13 is without parallel. The best measure of his dominance may be the jockeys who finished second across that stretch: Shane Dye, Robbie Fradd, Felix Coetzee, Brett Prebble and, yes, Zac Purton. That is some collection.

And what about Moreira? His dominance was the kind you simply had to witness. Peak Magic Man or peak Zac – who are you legging up on an even-money favorite when your last dollar depended on it?

But here is where the GOAT conversation often stalls – it forgets to go back far enough.

Tony Cruz is the original Hong Kong legend. Part of the very first intake at the HKJC Apprentice Jockeys' School in 1972, Cruz became the homegrown icon of his era, riding 946 winners and claiming six championships – while heading to Europe to win the Champion Stakes, Irish Champion Stakes, Coronation Cup and Prix Ganay aboard the great mare Triptych. He won the Prix de Diane on Lady In Silver. Cruz performed at the highest level at home and abroad in a way nobody since has matched.

His great friend and fierce rival Gary Moore pushed him all the way. Seven championships to Cruz's six – Moore edging that head-to-head – with a resume Purton himself has called the most underrated of any Australian jockey ever. A Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Gold River in 1981 and a French championship. What Moore might have achieved had the Shanghai Syndicate scandal not intervened remains one of racing's great what ifs.



The seasons were shorter, too, making raw comparisons misleading – in Cruz and Moore’s era there were usually less than 500 races in a season, and never more than 521. By the time Purton arrived there were already 730 and last season an all-time high of 847.

So – is Zac Purton Hong Kong's greatest jockey? Probably. Maybe. The all-time wins record is his, the eight titles are his and he beat the very best of his generation at their peak.

But the debate? That belongs to all of us. And what, really, is a sport without its great barstool arguments.