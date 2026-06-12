INSIDE TRACK: When Becks came to the Beer Garden

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David Beckham asked to meet Zac Purton. You read that correctly.

"He asked to meet me, you know that?" Purton joked yesterday, and his Instagram – a not insubstantial 29,800 followers – was duly filled with pictures and video of the global icon meeting Hong Kong's champion jockey.

Purton was not alone. Matthew Poon posted a shot of himself with a smiling Beckham in the background, snapped from a balcony. The famously cool Hugh Bowman spent time with Beckham too, walking him through the finer details of racing under lights at the Valley. As the jockeys arrived, the whisper going around was less about the card than about where, exactly, one might engineer an autograph opportunity. Hong Kong's hardened riding ranks, briefly, turned into fan boys.

Beckham was here for the launch of the Jockey Club's "Racing with Football" series, the first of four Wednesdays partnering with Lenovo to turn Happy Valley into the city's Home of Football for the World Cup summer. He spent more than ten minutes greeting fans near the Beer Garden, met club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, and wandered through the Lenovo booth, which features an AI-powered virtual selfie booth for anyone who missed a picture with Becks in the flesh. It stays trackside through the tournament.

Maybe it's a measure of how far racing at Happy Valley has come that it didn't feel unusual. More than 18,000 turned out on Wednesday, and for them it was, in the best sense, just another night.



Beckham is among the most famous people on the planet – his 86.6 million Instagram followers put him in the top 50 most followed accounts and in the same bracket as Snoop Dogg and Dua Lipa, and within touching distance of the NBA's entire official account. He is a footballer who long ago transcended the sport to become a one-name brand recognized in every corner of the globe.

And he is hardly the first global celebrity or sports star to enjoy racing here. Thierry Henry was here only a few weeks back. Top golfers have made the pilgrimage in the past and this season popular comedian Jimmy O. Yang brought his celebrity spotlight - and the eyes of potential new fans - to the venue.



The track is blessed by its location, of course. Ringed by skyscrapers, perched on the edge of Causeway Bay's bustling retail and commercial heart, there is nowhere else in world racing quite like it. Happy Wednesday and the Beer Garden remain one of the great sporting promotions – often imitated, never matched.

Credit where it is due: current management has refused to let a long-established idea grow stale. The vibe in the Beer Garden these past few seasons has been genuinely electric. The music and entertainment are first class, but the metric that matters most might simply be the smiles on faces.

The track has delivered from a sporting perspective, too. Caspar Fownes has broken his own record for wins at the course this season and looks set for a fifth trainers' championship – a trophy likely lifted at the track he considers home. A cancelled meeting earlier in the campaign gifts us a Happy Valley season finale on July 15, and if last year's 25,000-strong crowd is any guide, it will be a night to remember.

So when Beckham strolled in and the room tilted toward him, it only confirmed what regulars already knew: there is no racecourse in the world quite like Happy Valley.