logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Rubio arrives to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they meet at the Vatican, May 19, 2025. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo
Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they meet at the Vatican, May 19, 2025. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to the Vatican on Thursday for a potentially fraught encounter with Pope Leo as President Donald Trump has continued a series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rubio's convoy drove through the central Roman boulevard leading to the Vatican under tight security, arriving at 11.10 am (0900 GMT) for the first visit between the pope and a Trump cabinet official in nearly a year.

The closed-door meeting between Leo and Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, is expected to last about a half-hour. Rubio will meet afterwards with the Vatican's top diplomat, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, drew Trump's ire after becoming a firm critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Trump administration's hardline anti-immigration policies.

The president has kept up an unprecedented series of public attacks on the pope in recent weeks, drawing a backlash from Christian leaders across the political spectrum.

On Monday, Trump falsely suggested the pope believed it was okay for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and said Leo was "endangering a lot of Catholics" by opposing the war.

Leo told journalists after the latest attack that he was spreading the Christian message of peace. The pope also firmly rejected the idea that he supported nuclear weapons, which the Catholic Church teaches are immoral.

"The mission of the Church is to preach the Gospel, to preach peace," said the pope. "The Church has spoken out for years against all nuclear arms, on that there is no doubt."

US AMBASSADOR EXPECTS 'FRANK' CONVERSATION

Leo, who on Friday marks his first year leading the 1.4-billion-member Church, has grown more outspoken on the world stage in recent weeks.

During a four-nation African tour last month he forcefully decried the direction of global leadership and said the world was "being ravaged by a handful of tyrants", in comments he later said were not aimed directly at Trump.

Rubio is Catholic, as is Vice President JD Vance. The two met Leo a year ago after attending the pope's inaugural mass.

Rubio said at a White House briefing on Tuesday that he expected to discuss Cuba and concerns over religious freedom around the world with Leo.

He arrived in Rome on Thursday morning without any press accompanying him on his plane, which is unusual for a U.S. secretary of state.

The U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, told journalists earlier on Tuesday that the conversation between the pope and cabinet official was likely to be "frank".

Rubio is visiting Rome for two days. He is due to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has defended the pope from Trump, on Friday. Meloni's defence minister has also said the war in Iran puts U.S. leadership at risk.

Reuters

Updated 6.00pm

RubioPope LeoTrumpattackspontiff

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk, as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
What's at stake at the Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
2 hours ago
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US and Iran inch towards short-term deal to end fighting
WORLD
3 hours ago
Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (front desk on the left) attends a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard/File Photo
China may try 'manoeuvring' over Taiwan issue at Trump meeting, official says
CHINA
5 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Chinese exporters 'numb' to U.S. threats as Trump set to visit
CHINA
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Russia warns diplomatic missions to evacuate staff from Kyiv if Moscow launches mass strike
WORLD
15 hours ago
File Photo/AFP
US says it disables unladen Iranian flagged tanker amid blockade
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump sees 'very good chance' of Iran deal, but threatens strikes if not
WORLD
18 hours ago
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks before signing a proclamation to revive the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a competitive school-based fitness program, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 5, 2026. (AFP)
Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
WORLD
22 hours ago
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
South Korea suspends review of Trump's call to participate in 'Project Freedom'
WORLD
06-05-2026 18:02 HKT
Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
Tradition, Trump and tennis: Five things about Pope Leo
WORLD
06-05-2026 17:29 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
5 hours ago
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.