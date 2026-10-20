logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

France imposes curfews in parts of Paris, other cities after weekend of riots

WORLD
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

French authorities set curfews in parts of several cities on Monday, including Paris, Lille and Nice, as they faced pressure over security failings after a weekend of riots and looting stemming from nationwide anti-government protests.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu had ruled out a blanket curfew in Paris but not a state of emergency, and had said it was more appropriate for now to apply partial and localised curfews.

"My determination to restore order is absolute," he told reporters.

Paris police said they had issued orders barring protests in certain areas of the French capital from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) and had issued a curfew around the Place de la Republique and Les Halles from 11:00 p.m. Both would remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"A police deployment is in place to ensure strict compliance with these measures," the police said in a statement.

A source in Lecornu's office said a curfew for minors had been set between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the next two days in Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain with the agreement of the local mayors.

In Nice, mayor Eric Ciotti said in a video posted online that he had signed an order installing a curfew for minors in central Nice overnight.

Marseille banned gatherings and demonstrations. French unions meanwhile called for a new round of strikes and rallies on November 5.

The weekend of looting and violence between some protesters and police followed weeks of student demonstrations, rocking France six months ahead of its next presidential election and highlighting pressures from a weak economy and surging debt.

MINISTER BLAMES FAR LEFT

Lecornu blamed far-left groups for some of France's worst unrest in years. "There is, after all, a far-left movement that wants to cause — we can’t put it any more strongly — profound unrest in the country in the run-up to the presidential election," he said.

Hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon urged him to provide evidence. "Otherwise, he should apologise, keep quiet and stop fanning the flames of unrest," he said on X.

The Federation of Trade and Retail said almost 3,000 shops had been affected over the weekend.

"Behind every ransacked shop are business owners, employees and families who have seen years of work and effort wiped out in a matter of hours," it added, calling for social security and tax relief for affected businesses.

Lecornu said the government would provide furlough measures from Tuesday.

Standing before a boarded-up shopfront, Gerard Nouchi, manager of two clothing stores in Marseille, said there weren't enough police to stop the looters.

"They trashed everything, broke things, insulted us,” Nouchi said. "It was like a real tornado."

The government ordered platforms selling looted goods to take down announcements and collaborate to prosecute resellers, Junior Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff wrote on X.

Some 2,400 people were arrested and one protester died from a cardiac arrest on Saturday while nearly 1,000 officers were injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

'LEFT WITHOUT PROTECTION'

French assets were underperforming broader European markets on Monday, though moves were more contained than at some other moments of recent political friction.

Tensions in President Emmanuel Macron's fragile government over apparent security shortcomings — coming as the government needs to pass a budget bill to rein in its finances — could further unsettle investors.

Macron's office said on Monday he had turned down his Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign, telling him instead to put an end to barricades and looting and be transparent over what Macron called "intelligence and foresight failings".

Nunez told reporters that Tuesday evening's Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona would go ahead as planned.

The mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon said in a joint op-ed in the newspaper Liberation that they were used to demonstrations and protests.

"But on Saturday ... for the first time, we had the feeling that whole sections of our cities had been left without protection," said the mayors, all from the centre-left.

The start of school holidays on Monday may provide relief, but students were staging more gatherings and blockades in some places, including the Louvre gallery and Sciences Po university in central Paris.

LUXURY BOUTIQUES DAMAGED

At the weekend, hundreds of thousands took to the streets to protest over what many say are declining and dysfunctional public services.

At the Place Vendome in Paris, home to luxury hotels and boutiques, most shops were shuttered and surrounded by security guards on Monday. The front door of a Dior boutique was smashed, while windows belonging to other luxury brand stores in central Paris, including Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Gucci, were damaged.

In Marseille, Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille said its official store on the city's historic main avenue had been looted, while a town hall in central France was torched.

France deployed 60,000 police and other security forces on Saturday, Nunez told France Inter radio, but he acknowledged that was not enough to control violent crowds.

Cost-of-living issues also drove weekend protests in other European countries including Italy, Belgium and Albania.

European governments have advised citizens travelling to France to avoid large crowds and exercise caution.

As France was busy cleaning up its streets, Macron arrived in Kuwait for a Gulf trip aimed at securing additional petrol and diesel supplies to bring down pump prices.

Reuters

France unrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Musk says will give SpaceX share to 'every kid in America'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan. Reuters
Schools in UK, Hungary, Serbia sent hoax bomb warnings
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Alberta votes on leaving Canada; separatist movement likely to outlast expected defeat
WORLD
4 hours ago
Taiwanese woman found dead in Mount Fuji-area hotel, another Taiwanese woman arrested with knife
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Terrorism squad probes vehicle attack that critically injured Australian lawmaker
WORLD
4 hours ago
British far-right activist Tommy Robinson (C), real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, returns after lunch, at Southwark Crown Court in London on October 19, 2026, after being charged with harassment of two journalists in August 2024. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
UK activist Robinson on trial for 'bullyboy' tactics to journalists
WORLD
10 hours ago
Municipal workers and a member of the public look at the burnt out remains of a barricade on Boulevard de Sebastapol during a clean up of the capital after a weekend of protests against the "high cost of living", in central Paris on October 19, 2026.
PM calls for curfews in France as govt grapples with unrest
WORLD
11 hours ago
Mayor of Nice Eric Ciotti speaks to the press in Nice, southeastern France, on October 19, 2026, two days after riots and looting occurred on the sidelines of nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
EU says right to peaceful protest 'must be protected' in France
WORLD
12 hours ago
People stand in the courtyard of the city hall during a “republican rally” called by the mayor, in Bordeaux, south-western France, on October 19, 2026, two days after riots and looting occurred on the sidelines of nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
French PM says 'ultra-left' seeking 'deep unrest' before election
WORLD
13 hours ago
(File Photo from AFP)
At airbase, Netanyahu says Israel ready to strike enemies at moment's notice
WORLD
13 hours ago
EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152
NEWS
19-10-2026 02:37 HKT
X
Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
WORLD
19-10-2026 03:15 HKT
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.