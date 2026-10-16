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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

US Treasury says working with Cambodian government to dismantle criminal networks

WORLD
2 hours ago
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A police officer inspects inside a scam compound known as "My Casino" used for fraud operations, which police said was owned by former tycoon and casino owner Ly Kuong, who was arrested on January 15 and charged with illegal recruitment for exploitation, aggravated fraud and links to organised crime, in Kampot province, Cambodia, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn
A police officer inspects inside a scam compound known as "My Casino" used for fraud operations, which police said was owned by former tycoon and casino owner Ly Kuong, who was arrested on January 15 and charged with illegal recruitment for exploitation, aggravated fraud and links to organised crime, in Kampot province, Cambodia, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn

The US Treasury Department has already taken action against Cambodia-based scam center compounds, and is working closely with the Cambodian government to continue fighting cyber-enabled fraud, US Treasury Undersecretary Erin Browne said on Friday.

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Browne, in Bangkok for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Washington was working with an array of partners across the Indo-Pacific region to build resilient and more secure supply chains.

She said the US would work with Vietnam to explore opportunities for deeper integration and cooperation.

Reuters

US TreasuryCambodiagovernmentcriminal networks

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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