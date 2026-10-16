US Treasury says working with Cambodian government to dismantle criminal networks

The US Treasury Department has already taken action against Cambodia-based scam center compounds, and is working closely with the Cambodian government to continue fighting cyber-enabled fraud, US Treasury Undersecretary Erin Browne said on Friday.

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Browne, in Bangkok for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Washington was working with an array of partners across the Indo-Pacific region to build resilient and more secure supply chains.

She said the US would work with Vietnam to explore opportunities for deeper integration and cooperation.

Reuters