Pope Leo says will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

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WHO says no obesity drugs, surgery for under-10s
07-10-2026 18:19 HKT
Norway releases first image of crown princess after lung transplant
06-07-2026 19:59 HKT
Pope to bless Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, world's tallest church
10-06-2026 13:22 HKT
Pope Leo XIV receives Inter Milan squad at Vatican
10-05-2026 13:09 HKT
A year into papacy, Leo finds his 'clarion voice'
06-05-2026 14:19 HKT
President vs. Pope: How feud with Leo could hurt Trump
14-04-2026 16:29 HKT
Pope's African tour begins in shadow of Trump ire
13-04-2026 21:20 HKT
94 million need cataract surgery, but access lacking: WHO
11-02-2026 13:17 HKT
Pope Leo says welfare of Venezuelans must prevail
04-01-2026 20:07 HKT
Norway crown princess likely to undergo lung transplant
19-12-2025 20:02 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT