Pope's African tour begins in shadow of Trump ire

Pope Leo XIV began a landmark visit to Algeria Monday in the first trip to the Muslim-majority country by a pontiff that risked being overshadowed by criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Shortly before leaving Rome, the US-born pope became the target of public criticism from Trump, who railed against Leo's comments calling for an end to violence in the Iran war.

The pope told reporters aboard the papal plane that he had "no intention to debate with" Trump, adding that he was "not a politician".

Trump had said he was "not a big fan of Pope Leo", and accused him of "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon".

Leo landed in the capital Algiers shortly before 0900 GMT and later called for "forgiveness" in a speech paying tribute to victims of the country's war of independence from France (1954-1962).

The remark, his first since arriving in the North African country, comes amid heightened tensions between Algeria and France, and follows a meeting days ago with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican.

"In this place, let us remember that God desires peace for every nation," he said at the Algerian Martyrs Memorial in the capital.

"This peace, which allows us to face the future with a reconciled spirit, is possible only through forgiveness."

- 'Build bridges' -

Leo's two-day visit to Algeria, which Archbishop of Algiers Jean-Paul Vesco said aimed to "build bridges between the Christian and Muslim worlds", also kicked off the pontiff's African tour.

The visit was infused with personal significance for the pope as Algeria was the home of Saint Augustine (354-430), whose spiritual legacy permeates Leo's pontificate.

The influential Christian theologian laid the foundations for the 13th century Augustinian order to which Leo belongs, one based on communal living and service.

In his very first speech as pope, Leo presented himself as a "son" of Augustine, whose writings he often quotes.

The pope called his trip to Algeria "a very precious opportunity" to promote "peace and reconciliation with respect and consideration for all peoples".

He has also criticised as "unacceptable" Trump's threats against civilians in Iran, although he did not name the US president, and he has also previously criticised the Trump administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants.

Trump has called the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy", suggesting that cardinals only elected Leo pope in May 2025 because he was American, and a potential bridge to Washington.

Trump then posted an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The papal visit to Africa takes in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, and covers more than 18,000 kilometres (11,000 miles) between April 13 and 23.

Far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a statement on Monday wishing the pope a successful trip to the four African nations.

"May the Holy Father's ministry foster the resolution of conflicts and the return of peace, both internally and between nations," she wrote.

- Ancient Roman city -

In Algiers ahead of the historic visit, the atmosphere of an imminent celebration pervaded the air, with walls repainted, roads repaved and green spaces adorned with plants and flowerpots.

On his first stop in Algiers, the pope met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and was also set to address diplomats.

Monday's itinerary also includes a visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers -- with the world's highest minaret -- and the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, overlooking the Bay of Algiers.

On Tuesday, Leo will visit the northeastern city of Annaba -- formerly the ancient Roman city of Hippo -- the one-time home of the saint whose autobiographical "Confessions" is a seminal work within the Christian tradition.

Leo plans to pray privately in the chapel dedicated to 19 priests and nuns murdered during Algeria's 1992-2002 civil war.

The pope will not, however, visit the Tibhirine monastery, whose monks were kidnapped and murdered in 1996 in an event still shrouded in mystery.

Although Algeria's constitution guarantees freedom of worship, subject to conditions, human rights groups say the repression of religious minorities is continuing.

Three human rights groups called on Leo last week to push the issue during his visit.

(AFP)