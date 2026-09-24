logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Hope fading for new Boeing deal during US-China summit, sources say

WORLD
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

Hopes for a new China commitment to buy Boeing planes are sinking ahead of a Thursday summit between the US and Chinese presidents, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, with negotiations still in flux.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The planemaker instead is trying to finalize a May deal for China to buy 200 planes, rather than earlier hopes of securing new commitments for hundreds more jets, the people said on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

The provisional deal struck in tandem with US President Donald Trump's last summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing put Boeing back into competition for Chinese jetliner orders.

The US planemaker had been effectively shut out since 2017, while European rival Airbus had continued to expand its market share in one of the world's biggest aviation markets.

China is expected to order around 9,000 new jets by 2045, more than any other region, according to Airbus and Boeing market forecasts.

The two Trump-Xi summits this year were expected to catalyze a new round of Boeing purchases. Ahead of the spring summit, Boeing, Chinese and US officials were discussing a deal for as many as 500 jets.

After the May summit, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the smaller-than-expected 200-jet deal was an "initial tranche" of orders and that reopening the China market was the real win.

Investors and aviation analysts had expected another large order to follow at Thursday's summit, but Ortberg last week played down that prospect.

"It will be a victory if the 200 airplane order can be saved," said Richard Aboulafia, managing director of aerospace consulting firm AeroDynamic Advisory.

Scott Kennedy, a China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said brokering new jetliner deals was not a top priority at this summit.

US and Chinese officials are more focused on extending a trade truce and discussing AI safeguards, weapons sales to Taiwan and trade deals on soybean and rare earth mineral exports, he said.

"A lot of trade relationships are hostage to these meetings," Kennedy said. "New aircraft orders would be a benefit but I don't think that's a necessity for this summit."

Boeing declined to comment beyond Ortberg's remarks last week. China's commerce ministry and its embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment. The US Trade Representative's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

The US and China have ​agreed to extend by two months a trade truce that was due to expire on November 10, allowing more time to work on ‌a potentially bigger trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.


LOSS OF INFLUENCE

Airbus has made more inroads in China than Boeing in recent years in part because it has a final assembly line in Tianjin and China-Europe relations have been "more benign" than those between China and the US, said Shukor Yusof, founder of Singapore-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

"Boeing has lost much of its influence in our region, partly due to politics, but mostly because of its own internal issues," he said.

There are still some hopes for progress between Boeing and China, particularly on the 200-jet deal announced in May.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox News on Monday that "there are about 140 (jetliner orders) that are in a good state," with another 10 orders being finalized.

One of the people briefed on the matter said final details for part of the May deal could be announced during the summit if contracts can be finalized, despite the challenges.

Before it was signed, there had been concerns from China over whether it would receive guaranteed access to spare parts, following earlier threats from Trump. China's commerce ministry said in May the US had provided supply guarantees for aircraft engine parts ​and components under the Boeing deal.

Reuters

BoeingdealUSChinasummit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Indian Ocean in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 18, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Powell/Handout
Trump admin says there were 8 suicide attempts on US aircraft carrier
WORLD
51 mins ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US, China agree to two-month trade truce extension, below 6-month hopes
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Li Jiaqi, a prominent livestreamer known for selling beauty and cosmetic products, hosts a livestream at a studio at the headquarters of MeiONE in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's 'Lipstick King' confronts slower growth, AI disruption in livestream shopping
CHINA
1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
CHINA
2 hours ago
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Emerging market surge lifts global debt total to record above US$365 trillion
FINANCE
3 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi to visit Washington without CEO delegation, sources say
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower as oil, bond yields mover higher
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 23, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Hope for progress after US, Iran hold first shuttle talks in months
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranians walk past a huge anti-US billboard reading in Persian, ‘The devil army will be drowned in the Persian Gulf’, erected on Enghelab Square in Tehran on September 23, 2026.
Iran airlines cancel flights as US sanctions hit
WORLD
17 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranians walk past an anti-Trump billboard along a street in Tehran on September 23, 2026.
Iranian flight lands in China despite US sanctions threat: tracker
CHINA
17 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
18 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.