logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japan’s Q2 GDP grew faster than initially estimated

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People shop for snacks at a confectionery store in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2026. REUTERS
People shop for snacks at a confectionery store in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2026. REUTERS

Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter from the previous three months, supported by business spending that was less weak than the first reading, revised data showed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The figure released by the Cabinet Office showed the economy expanded an annualized 1.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with initial estimates of 1.1 percent. Economists' median forecast was for 1.6 percent growth.

Without annualization, GDP grew 0.4 percent, matching the median forecast and above the preliminary reading of a 0.3 percent rise.

"Given that the April–June quarter was a period when the Middle East situation could have exerted downward pressure, the fact that growth ended up around this level is notable," said Kento Minami, senior economist at Daiwa Securities. "It is not at all a situation where we need to worry about the economy ... That means the Bank of Japan can definitely move ahead with rate hikes."

Capital expenditure fell 0.9 percent in the second quarter, revised up from the initial estimate for a 1.2 percent drop but a slightly faster decline than economists' forecast for a 0.8 percent fall.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, was flat, matching the initial data.

External demand, or exports minus imports, added 0.5 percentage point to GDP growth, unchanged from the preliminary data. Domestic demand knocked off 0.1 percentage point, better than a 0.2 percent drag in the initial estimate.

EYES ON BOJ DECISION NEXT WEEK

Markets widely see a Bank of Japan rate hike in September as a done deal, but investors are keen to assess the impact of the Middle East conflict and the BOJ's past rate hikes on Japan's economy.

The upward revision reflects capital spending data released last week that showed Japanese firms increased spending on plant and equipment by 1.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Salary data also released on Tuesday showed Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages rose 2.4 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since May 2021 and the seventh consecutive month of gains.

The BOJ raised its policy rate to a 31-year high of 1 percent in June, but the central bank remains under pressure to push borrowing costs higher amid price pressures from the Middle East war and the yen's downward trend.

Swap rates indicate a 98 percent chance for the BOJ to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent at its September meeting, according to money market broker Tokyo Tanshi. Traders also fully priced in another rate hike to 1.5 percent by the January meeting.

Reuters

JapanQ2GDPcapexBank of Japan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Japanese yen climbs to fresh seven-month highs against the dollar
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's yen hits strongest in seven months; traders spy sea-change for embattled currency
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Takaichi adviser says BOJ likely to raise rates in September and continue quarterly hikes
FINANCE
07-09-2026 11:10 HKT
Japan’s August foreign reserves post biggest-ever drop after record yen intervention
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:24 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the Prime Minister’s Office, in Tokyo after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Japan budget requests swell to pandemic-era scale under Takaichi agenda
FINANCE
04-09-2026 10:23 HKT
Hongkong Land eyes entering Japan's property market with billion-dollar deals: Bloomberg
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 11:49 HKT
Visitors gather at the landmark Merlion Park on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Singapore economists see 2026 growth at 5pc, central bank survey says
FINANCE
02-09-2026 14:23 HKT
The Japanese flag flutters in the wind from the top of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in central Tokyo on June 16, 2025. AFP
BOJ's Takata urges nimble rate hikes to counter inflation pressures
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:23 HKT
General view of the Supreme Court of Japan in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Tang
Ex-Japan prosecutor who accused boss of rape urges reform
WORLD
01-09-2026 21:17 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP A man sleeps on a chair inside a commercial facility in Tokyo on September 1, 2026.
Japan to relax overtime regulation under workaholic PM
WORLD
01-09-2026 17:29 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
15 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.