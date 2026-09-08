logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China starts charging fees on chipmaking chemical from Japan

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China began collecting "deposits" on imports of a key chipmaking chemical from Japan on Tuesday after it said a probe found evidence of dumping that harmed Beijing's domestic industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chinese commerce ministry announced in January an anti-dumping investigation into dichlorosilane imported from Japan -- a major global supplier of the chemical used to manufacture semiconductors.

The probe came at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between the Asian giants after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tokyo may intervene in an attack on the island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday that "preliminary evidence showed the investigated imports from Japan were involved in dumping, and the domestic dichlorosilane industry suffered substantial damage".

As a result, the ministry said it would implement "temporary anti-dumping measures in the form of a security deposit" beginning Tuesday.

Japanese firms must pay the extra fee, calculated using an assigned deposit collection rate, to China's customs authority.

All Japanese firms are subject to a rate of 99.2 percent, with the exception of Tokyo-based Denal Silane, which was given a rate of 80.8 percent.

A spokesman for Japanese chemical conglomerate Shin-Etsu Chemical told AFP the firm was studying the measure.

He declined to discuss financial details about the exports of the product, but said "it represents a very small portion of our business (and) should have no material impact on our overall business".

Minoru Kihara, the Japanese government's chief cabinet secretary, told his daily media briefing that Tokyo would "appropriately respond to China's export control measures".

"Japan has lodged a strong protest and is formally requesting that these measures be withdrawn," he added.

The Chinese commerce ministry did not say how long the imported chemical would be subject to deposits, or when it would announce a final ruling.

AFP

Chinacharging feeschipmaking chemicalJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS
China’s exports expand 25 percent in August, underpin economic growth
FINANCE
3 hours ago
People shop for snacks at a confectionery store in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2026. REUTERS
Japan’s Q2 GDP grew faster than initially estimated
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Japanese yen climbs to fresh seven-month highs against the dollar
FINANCE
3 hours ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China issues stricter supplier payment rules for automakers
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's yen hits strongest in seven months; traders spy sea-change for embattled currency
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
China's forex reserves rise more than expected in August
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
China's central bank continues to step up gold buying in August
FINANCE
20 hours ago
An ethnic Dai farmer picks corn in her cornfield at Nuodong village of Menghai county in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Beijing expands funding tools to support food security, rural modernization
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters in the wind in a street surrounding the Great Hall of the People where the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) takes place, in Beijing on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
China insurer capital injections could boost stock investments, analysts say
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Japan’s August foreign reserves post biggest-ever drop after record yen intervention
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:24 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
17 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.