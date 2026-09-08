logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japanese yen climbs to fresh seven-month highs against the dollar

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Japanese yen climbed to fresh seven-month highs against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as traders continued to unwind short positions amid growing bets of a Bank of Japan interest-rate hike while the dollar was subdued ahead of CPI data this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The yen strengthened to as much as 153.53 per dollar in morning trading, surpassing levels reached during Japan's July intervention and hitting its strongest since February.

That added to the yen's 1.2 percent jump during a thin session on Monday amid a U.S. holiday, with the Japanese currency now having firmed nearly 4 percent from around 160 yen per dollar early last week.

Traders and analysts said a slew of factors, including bets on a faster pace of Bank of Japan tightening, and the potential for Japanese investors to repatriate their funds, unwinding carry trades and U.S. political pressure are now driving a sea-change for the embattled currency and turning away the bears.

"The drop looked more like a sharp unwind of yen shorts after the pair broke below critical supports" from the around 155 levels seen in August and May, said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, adding that it could open the way for a test of the next layer of support.

CPI DATA AWAITED

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was a touch weaker at 98.83 amid yen strength.

That left the euro and sterling both 0.06 percent stronger, last at US$1.1628 (HK$9.07) and US$1.3549, respectively.

Market focus now shifts to U.S. inflation readings this week, the last set of key data releases ahead of the FOMC meeting on September 15 to 16, with traders now pricing a roughly 60 percent chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month following Friday's stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.

Investors were also watching geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and their implications for inflation after Iran threatened on Monday to retaliate against any new U.S. attacks on its assets, warning that energy infrastructure across the Gulf including U.S. oil and gas interests was vulnerable.

Oil prices hovered near a six-week high, with Brent crude futures firmly above US$97 a barrel.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.1 percent stronger at US$0.5882, while the Australian dollar was flat at US$0.7219.

China's offshore yuan was flat near a 3-1/2-year high at 6.708 per dollar ahead of trade data due later in the day, which is expected to show the country's exports likely grew at a faster pace in August.

Reuters

JapanyenU.S. dollarBank of Japan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People shop for snacks at a confectionery store in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2026. REUTERS
Japan’s Q2 GDP grew faster than initially estimated
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's yen hits strongest in seven months; traders spy sea-change for embattled currency
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Takaichi adviser says BOJ likely to raise rates in September and continue quarterly hikes
FINANCE
07-09-2026 11:10 HKT
Japan’s August foreign reserves post biggest-ever drop after record yen intervention
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:24 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the Prime Minister’s Office, in Tokyo after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Japan budget requests swell to pandemic-era scale under Takaichi agenda
FINANCE
04-09-2026 10:23 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes
FINANCE
03-09-2026 15:59 HKT
Hongkong Land eyes entering Japan's property market with billion-dollar deals: Bloomberg
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 11:49 HKT
The Japanese flag flutters in the wind from the top of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in central Tokyo on June 16, 2025. AFP
BOJ's Takata urges nimble rate hikes to counter inflation pressures
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:23 HKT
General view of the Supreme Court of Japan in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Tang
Ex-Japan prosecutor who accused boss of rape urges reform
WORLD
01-09-2026 21:17 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP A man sleeps on a chair inside a commercial facility in Tokyo on September 1, 2026.
Japan to relax overtime regulation under workaholic PM
WORLD
01-09-2026 17:29 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
15 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.