logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan feminist theatre fights misogyny in 'cute' fashion

WORLD
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP Member of the radical feminist theatre troupe Tremendous Circus, Hina Haruka, poses for photo with her Gothic Lolita dress on the street in the Harajuku district of Tokyo on July 30, 2026.
Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP Member of the radical feminist theatre troupe Tremendous Circus, Hina Haruka, poses for photo with her Gothic Lolita dress on the street in the Harajuku district of Tokyo on July 30, 2026.

Donning doll-like dresses with voluminous skirts, young women on stage roar in rage about rape and sexism they experienced in Japan, using theatre and "cute" fashion to denounce male-dominated society.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Meet TremendousCircus, Japan's self-described radical feminist theatre troupe that embraces the flamboyant Gothic Lolita aesthetic as a powerful symbol of womanhood and defence against sexual violence.

The global #MeToo movement hasn't caught on in Japan, and many survivors are too scared to come forward despite a handful of high-profile cases that have forced a reckoning.

Driven by what it terms "radical victim feminism", the fringe group weaves its shows with accounts of sexual violence and harassment faced by members and their fandom, collectively dubbed "militants".

During a recent performance in Tokyo, actors screamed slogans such as "war for women" as they portrayed stylised revolutionists fighting an AI tyrant dubbed "Big Father" in a dystopian future.

Dressed in pink, white and black, the nine women sported Japanese Lolita fashion, a substyle that fuses the bell-shaped silhouettes of Victorian clothing with macabre goth motifs.

"My goal is to be a role model who can show that a joyful future can await sexual violence survivors," 28-year-old actor Chino, a rape survivor who co-founded the troupe, told AFP.

Having recently concluded a legal battle surrounding her own case, Chino is determined not to let that assault define her life.

"I want to wear pretty clothes and go explore a lot of places," she said.

"That single moment when I was raped is far shorter than a whole life ahead of me that I should care about and try to enrich."

 

- 'Armour' -

 

TremendousCircus, whose members agreed to be identified using their professional names, debuted in 2016 with a focus on LGBTQ rights.

The all-women group -- except for one co-founder, an openly gay man -- now charges men up to twice as much as women spectators in a dig at Japan's doggedly wide gender wage gap, double the OECD average.

From blouse to jumper skirt and drawers to petticoat, TremendousCircus's multi-layered garments are the "exact opposite of form-fitting, scant and sexually arousing clothes many men crave", said Chino.

"We can repel men while wearing pretty clothes," she said.

Members say in Japan -- which ranked 118th out of 148 economies in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index last year -- women are regularly bumped into and ogled at by men on crowded trains while subjected to patriarchal expectations for marriage and childbirth, especially in rural areas.

A 2024 government survey found that around one in 10 young people in Japan have been groped at least once, the vast majority women.

Even off stage, member Hina Haruka braves the sizzling summer heat in Gothic Lolita-style "armour", with a white lace parasol and bonnet.

"These cannot be easily taken off, so they help protect women from rape as well," the pigtailed 27-year-old told AFP.

In the Gothic Lolita world "we can wear pink and go all out with frills and cuteness no matter how old we are", she said.

"That makes me think I'm fulfilling the version of myself that I love, and valuing my feelings as a woman -- there's something very feminist about that."

 

- 'Help each other' -

 

Arguing that every woman in Japan is in some way a victim of its misogynistic society, Chino said radical victim feminism, which centres on the needs of sexual violence survivors, "has the potential to unite all women".

During their latest performance titled "Unite", TremendousCircus actors depicted killings of men and ferociously ripped apart AI-generated photos of men's faces.

The group does not outright disavow dating, marriage, childbirth and sex with men like some radical feminists do in South Korea, for example, Chino said.

Instead, "we welcome all women", including mothers and sex workers, because "women should be free to live however they want", she said.

Formerly in prostitution, Mizuki Shikyoin recalls being systematically "groomed" by her male boss.

"Now I know. Everything I thought was 'given' by a boyfriend or a pimp through rape and sex was in fact what was taken away from me," the 27-year-old bellowed in an anguish-filled monologue during "Unite".

"I used to think I was helpless without men, but I was wrong. I can't do everything alone, but when women help each other we can do anything," Shikyoin told AFP.

The message resonated deeply with the dozens of audience members, most of them women, who smiled and sobbed as three-hour "Unite" ended.

"It made me realise how our society is centred around men and understand why my life hasn't gone well sometimes," Ayaka, 37, told AFP, only giving her first name.

"I can live a bit more positively now."

AFP

Japanfeminist theatremisogyny'cute' fashion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Yoshihiko Noda, former prime minister and co-leader of Japan's newly created largest opposition coalition Centrist Reform Alliance (CRA) REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's main opposition party collapses after eight months
WORLD
09-09-2026 18:12 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bessent challenges yen traders, declaring 'I am the house'
FINANCE
09-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China starts charging fees on chipmaking chemical from Japan
CHINA
08-09-2026 11:27 HKT
People shop for snacks at a confectionery store in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2026. REUTERS
Japan’s Q2 GDP grew faster than initially estimated
FINANCE
08-09-2026 10:28 HKT
Japanese yen climbs to fresh seven-month highs against the dollar
FINANCE
08-09-2026 10:19 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's yen hits strongest in seven months; traders spy sea-change for embattled currency
FINANCE
07-09-2026 17:47 HKT
Japan’s August foreign reserves post biggest-ever drop after record yen intervention
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:24 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the Prime Minister’s Office, in Tokyo after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Japan budget requests swell to pandemic-era scale under Takaichi agenda
FINANCE
04-09-2026 10:23 HKT
Hongkong Land eyes entering Japan's property market with billion-dollar deals: Bloomberg
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 11:49 HKT
General view of the Supreme Court of Japan in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Tang
Ex-Japan prosecutor who accused boss of rape urges reform
WORLD
01-09-2026 21:17 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.