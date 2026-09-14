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WORLD

Twelve European countries urge EU to boost Arctic role in face of Russia: statement

WORLD
25 mins ago
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Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo speaks to journalists at the Arktikum science centre during The European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, on September 14, 2026.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo speaks to journalists at the Arktikum science centre during The European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, on September 14, 2026.

Twelve European countries on Monday urged the European Union to beef up its presence in the Arctic, with the region becoming a key geopolitical battleground following threats from Russia and US President Donald Trump.

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"We call for the European Union to take on a more strategic and proactive role in the European Arctic," the countries wrote in a joint statement following a summit in northern Finland attended by Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden and Greece, among others.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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