Twelve European countries urge EU to boost Arctic role in face of Russia: statement

Twelve European countries on Monday urged the European Union to beef up its presence in the Arctic, with the region becoming a key geopolitical battleground following threats from Russia and US President Donald Trump.

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"We call for the European Union to take on a more strategic and proactive role in the European Arctic," the countries wrote in a joint statement following a summit in northern Finland attended by Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden and Greece, among others.

(AFP)