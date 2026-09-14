UN warns key humanitarian network in Sudan could 'collapse within weeks'

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The United Nations warned Monday that a key system for bringing aid into conflict-torn Sudan risked collapsing completely unless it receives more funding immediately.
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"The entire humanitarian system could collapse within weeks if we don't act now," said Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration, which runs the Common Humanitarian Pipeline logistics system with a network of more than 100 national and international NGOs.
(AFP)