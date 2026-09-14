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WORLD

UN warns key humanitarian network in Sudan could 'collapse within weeks'

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Queues of cars, trucks and tuk-tuks wait to fill up at a petrol station in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on September 13, 2026, as fuel prices surge with a gallon of gasoline rising from 22,000 pounds (36 US dollars) to 31,400 pounds (52 US dollars).
Queues of cars, trucks and tuk-tuks wait to fill up at a petrol station in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on September 13, 2026, as fuel prices surge with a gallon of gasoline rising from 22,000 pounds (36 US dollars) to 31,400 pounds (52 US dollars).

The United Nations warned Monday that a key system for bringing aid into conflict-torn Sudan risked collapsing completely unless it receives more funding immediately.

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"The entire humanitarian system could collapse within weeks if we don't act now," said Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration, which runs the Common Humanitarian Pipeline logistics system with a network of more than 100 national and international NGOs.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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