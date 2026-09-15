China uses yttrium export controls as leverage ahead of Xi-Trump summit, sources say

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet US President Donald Trump on September 24 in Washington, with Beijing's tight grip on the supply of rare earth element yttrium expected to serve as a critical bargaining chip during negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Reuters columnist Andy Home, China dominates the global supply of yttrium, an essential metallic mineral used in jet engine thermal barrier coatings, semiconductor production, lasers, and display screens.

China imposed export controls on yttrium and six other rare earths in April last year, causing overseas shipments to stall. Since then, Beijing has employed a calibrated "drip-feed" approach to export licensing, leaving the US aerospace and defense supply chains exposed to severe instability.

US imports of yttrium oxide ceased entirely for months, temporarily resuming only after direct intervention by the White House on behalf of major American manufacturers ahead of key diplomatic events.

The strategic mineral strategy has also been directed against Japan following diplomatic friction over Taiwan, resulting in severe supply restrictions that have disrupted Japanese manufacturing.

Analysts note that Beijing is leveraging its monopoly on yttrium to apply precise economic pressure on Western trade partners, maintaining supply levels just high enough to prevent an absolute breakdown in relations while keeping critical foreign industries under sustained supply-chain stress.