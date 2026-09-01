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FINANCE

US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Tankers anchor near Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's Jose terminal while waiting to load and discharge, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Tankers anchor near Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's Jose terminal while waiting to load and discharge, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

US oil company North American Blue Energy Partners will take over some oilfields previously controlled by five Chinese companies and a Russian firm, two US officials told Reuters on Monday.

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The takeover will be part of a sweeping oil production agreement that President Donald Trump announced with Venezuela, they said.

The projects were among 14 contracts newly granted to US-backed North American Blue Energy Partners, according to the officials. NABEP was previously owned by US oil tycoon Harry Sargeant and is now controlled by Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.

Last week, Trump announced that the US had secured access to some 64 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven oil reserves through a partnership with private business.

The arrangement gives US companies a foothold in some of Venezuela's strategically important oil assets while displacing Chinese and Russian interests that have long played a major role in the country's energy sector. It also gives Washington a direct role in determining who produces and sells Venezuela's oil, as the Trump administration seeks to reshape the country's oil industry and bring its vast reserves closer to US economic and geopolitical interests.

NABEP is expected to control a total of 17 projects in Venezuela that it plans to develop and ultimately use to supply oil to the US. Fourteen of those projects will be newly granted by the Venezuelan government, the officials said.

Five of the 14 contracts have been operated by Chinese companies under a model promoted by then-President Nicolas Maduro, while one was previously operated by a Russian company, the officials said.

Two of the projects have been operated by China Concord Resources, which was sanctioned by the US in 2019 for Iran-related activity. Another project was operated by Sinopec (0386) and another by China National Petroleum Corp, the officials said, declining to identify the fifth Chinese company.

"Not only are we opening up new opportunities for the US government to benefit and for US operators to benefit, we are opening up the United States as the market for this oil which was previously being sent to China," the official said.

Two other projects were operated by affiliates of Alex Saab, a former close associate of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is currently being held in US custody, the officials said.

Another oilfield was linked to a nephew of Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, the officials said.

The officials said talks between Venezuela's interim authorities and representatives of the 2015 National Assembly are aimed at restoring a measure of constitutional order and addressing legal questions surrounding the country's transition.

The Trump administration views the 2015 assembly as the last Venezuelan legislative body elected and operating under the country's constitution, although it has no formal governing power.

One official said reaching an agreement with the 2015 assembly could provide a constitutional and legal basis for the broader transition, including economic decisions such as the revival of Venezuela's oil industry.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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