logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

As AI agents go rogue, cyber insurers are adapting their policies

WORLD
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cyber insurers have spent years defining what constitutes a hack and when coverage should pay out, but the rapid emergence of AI agents is raising new questions, forcing insurers to review their policies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Leading AI developers OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta Platforms  recently disclosed that their AI agents behaved unexpectedly, escaping controlled test environments and carrying out cyberattacks on companies without direct human instruction. While those incidents did not cause reported damage, they highlighted the rapidly evolving cyber risks facing companies and insurers.

After receiving an initial instruction, autonomous AI systems can make independent decisions. Insurers, including MSIG, QBE and Beazley, are reviewing traditional cyber policies and adapting their language to account for emerging risks posed by such systems taking on more autonomous tasks, according to eight executives at major companies, and analysts.

Companies are grappling with issues including whether autonomous AI systems fit traditional policy definitions of a cyber attacker and who bears liability for AI-generated actions that cause a loss, analysts and experts said.

The global cyber insurance market was worth nearly $15 billion last year and is expected to reach roughly $28 billion by 2030, Munich Re estimated in its latest report. Aon said earlier this year that nearly 20% of cyberattacks will involve generative AI by 2027, according to its forecasts.


"As AI becomes capable of identifying vulnerabilities and carrying out attacks autonomously, carriers will need to continually review policy language," said Ryan Kratz, head of cyber, North America, at property and casualty specialty insurer MSIG USA.

DEFINING AI-DRIVEN LOSSES

Several companies, including Armilla AI, Munich Re's AiSure, and AXA XL, provide targeted coverage against AI-specific risks such as model underperformance, hallucinations — when AI generates false or misleading outputs — and intellectual property infringements.

But traditional cyber policies are designed to be broader, covering losses stemming from a range of incidents, such as ransomware payments, business interruption, system recovery, forensic investigations and legal costs. Business interruption is commonly the largest component of a claim.

Most policies envisage a specific security event that causes the loss, such as unauthorized access by an employee who steals company data or a server attack that takes a system down. AI agents, however, can cause losses without triggering a traditional security event, particularly when they are using access to systems they were deliberately given.

"Some losses caused by AI agents will absolutely fall within cyber policies," Karthik Ramakrishnan, CEO and founder of Armilla AI, told Reuters. "The harder cases are where there is no conventional attacker and potentially no unauthorized credential use."

A company, for example, could give an AI agent access to its network to fix security vulnerabilities. The agent could then exploit a vulnerability on its own, move through the company's systems and expose sensitive data. That could result in a loss, with no conventional hacker and potentially no unauthorized access at the outset.


With relatively little historical claims data on AI-driven losses, and the AI industry still trying to understand the capabilities of autonomous models, such risks are hard to price.

"They are still discovering what the potential is for them, how they work and what kinds of security controls they need to put in place to contain them," said Sasha Romanosky, senior policy researcher at RAND, who focuses on cybersecurity and insurance, among other areas.

RINGFENCING AI RISKS

For the most part, insurers are clarifying how existing policy language applies when AI is involved, rather than adding exclusions. "Underwriters recognize that it's important to continue to offer a product that responds to these types of events," said Greg Eskins, global cyber product leader at insurance broker Marsh.

Insurer QBE, for example, has been enhancing protection for specific emerging AI exposures. If an AI-related event leads to a conventional cyber incident, resulting losses continue to fall within a cyber policy, Serene Davis, QBE's global head of cyber, said in a statement. "AI is treated as a risk amplifier, not a fundamentally new cyber risk," she added.

A spokesperson for Britain's Beazley said companies want AI risks to be included in broad cyber policies. "As new AI risk emerges, we are developing new coverage."

Still, some executives said targeted exclusions are being discussed in some pockets of the industry. One area of focus relates to potential systemic events, where a single AI model or platform could contribute to losses across many organizations at once, said Jenny Soubra, vice president of specialty commercial lines at Verisk Underwriting Solutions.

Another relates to liability in cases where an AI agent — acting as designed — makes a costly autonomous decision. Some insurers may classify this as a non-cyber event.

"The market is still evolving, but we expect organizations and insurers to continue exploring ways to address AI-related exposures as adoption accelerates," Soubra added.

Reuters

AI agentsgo roguecyber insurersadaptingpolicies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Nearly 700 AI agents coordinated Hugging Face attack, says report
WORLD
4 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon after giving a tour of the White House helipad construction on the South Lawn of the White House after an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The multimillion-dollar granite helipad is designed to accommodate Marine One helicopters and is slated for completion in 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Trump policies to double power sector carbon emissions by 2035: analysis
WORLD
25-08-2026 18:30 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
WORLD
05-08-2026 10:57 HKT
Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot.
OpenAI reports 'unprecedented' autonomous hack by AI agents
WORLD
22-07-2026 18:36 HKT
Reuters
Pulitzers honor damning coverage of Trump and his policies
WORLD
05-05-2026 13:35 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Republicans retool midterm strategy: Trump's policies, but less Trump
WORLD
25-04-2026 19:17 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 15:15 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia plans to launch open-source AI agent platform NemoClaw
INNOVATION
10-03-2026 11:08 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft taps Anthropic for Copilot Cowork in push for AI agents
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 21:32 HKT
Supporters of the Bhumjaithai Party react during a general election campaign rally ahead of the February 8 election in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Which are the main parties in Thailand's election and what are their policies?
WORLD
06-02-2026 09:21 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
23 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
26-08-2026 16:54 HKT
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.