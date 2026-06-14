logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Amazon voiced concerns about Anthropic AI models before US crackdown, source says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy was among tech leaders who raised concerns to senior Trump administration officials this week about security risks in Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jassy's involvement sheds light on the extraordinary move by Anthropic on Friday to shut down its latest models globally in response to national security orders from President Donald Trump's administration.

The San Francisco-based AI startup, which has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, had previously warned about the hacking capabilities of its Mythos model and held it back from wide release, but earlier this week, Anthropic rolled out a public version, called Fable, with what it described as cybersecurity safeguards.

That brief release ended on Friday. In a blog post, Anthropic said the US government told the company it believes there is a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," a safeguard against using the model to find cybersecurity holes.

The bypass found only "minor" security flaws that other publicly available models can also find, Anthropic said in its blog post.

The Trump administration ordered Anthropic to block any foreign nationals, whether inside or outside the US, from using both its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, the company said. In response, Anthropic said it would disable access to the models globally.

Amazon did not confirm whether it spoke to government officials about Anthropic's models.

"As a leading cloud provider that serves a large number of private and public sector customers, it’s not uncommon for governments to seek our counsel on potential security risks," an Amazon spokesperson said. "When they occur, we don’t share the details of these discussions."

EXPORT CONTROLS

The Information, a technology news outlet, earlier on Saturday reported Jassy's concerns. The Information, citing a US official, later reported that the administration was unlikely to force other AI firms to abide by restrictions similar to those placed on Anthropic.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Trump administration's plans for regulating other firms.

The US government restrictions came in the form of an export control, Anthropic said in its blog post. The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees export controls, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials issued the export control "reluctantly" after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei "refused" to "fix the jail break or de-deploy the model," White House adviser David Sacks wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

"The Admin’s hope now is that Anthropic remediates the safety issue, the export control is lifted, and Fable goes back into general release," wrote Sacks, co-chair of Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and formerly the White House's AI czar.

Some experts who favor export controls on advanced AI models found the Trump administration's action puzzling because it affects allied nations as well as adversaries.

“This was not well thought-out," said Jimmy Goodrich, a senior fellow at the University of California's Institute for Global Conflict and Cooperation. "It even bans Canadians and Brits employed at Anthropic from doing research and development.”

The order came just as a previous dispute between Trump administration officials and Anthropic showed signs of easing across parts of the US government.

Reuters

AmazonAnthropicAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic disables most advanced AI models after US order limiting foreign access
WORLD
13-06-2026 11:47 HKT
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence," a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
U.S. bank regulators ramp up scrutiny of AI use at financial companies
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 17:12 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic v. OpenAI: Behind the bitter battle for the future of AIA
WORLD
11-06-2026 19:18 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's multispectral AI firm HQVT Technology kicks off $613mln HK IPO
FINANCE
11-06-2026 10:39 HKT
Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Oracle's AI spending blows past estimates, raising worries over growing debt
FINANCE
11-06-2026 10:07 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Canada introduces legislation to ban social media for children under 16, regulate AI chatbots
WORLD
11-06-2026 09:18 HKT
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Amazon secures US$17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 22:18 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says
FINANCE
10-06-2026 16:54 HKT
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Global watchdog calls for tighter controls on agentic AI in finance
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 16:13 HKT
The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
XPeng boss to head robot unit with humanoid mass production imminent
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 14:24 HKT
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.