logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Microsoft, OpenAI change terms of deal so startup can court Amazon and others

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Microsoft and OpenAI renegotiated a pact that let Microsoft exclusively sell the ChatGPT creator's artificial intelligence models, clearing the way for the startup to forge new deals with rivalsto the software and enterprise giant, including Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The loosened ties between Microsoft and OpenAI, which have been expected for a while, are a sweeping change to one of the AI era's most consequential alliances. It is arguably advantageous for both companies.

Microsoft shares initially fell 1.3% on the news but closed largely unchanged. Alphabet closed up 1.81%, while Amazon closed down 1.1%.

Microsoft's early investment, totaling $13 billion since2019, helped pave the way for OpenAI's ascent as an AI pioneer and powered growth at its Azure cloud-computing business. Tensions between the two had been rising as OpenAI wanted the freedom to strike cloud deals with Microsoft's rivals.

The renegotiated terms announced jointly will help OpenAI secure more computing power and build out an enterprise business that can compete better with Anthropic ahead of planned IPOs by both artificial intelligence companies. Microsoft will get greater certainty about its revenues from OpenAI under the deal, while OpenAI will gain newfound flexibility.

Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner with a license to the startup's intellectual property through 2032. Microsoft also will get a guaranteed 20% cut of OpenAI's revenue until 2030, though the total will now be subject to an undisclosed cap.

The fresh terms remove a rider that would have allowed OpenAI to stop paying Microsoft if it achieved so-called artificial general intelligence, the point at which AI matches or surpasses human ability.

In an internal memo reported by CNBC this month, OpenAI said the Microsoft partnership had been foundational but had limited the startup's enterprise reach. The memo added that demand since OpenAI launched on Amazon's cloud had been staggering.

"The new deal with Microsoft was essential for OpenAI to be successful in the enterprise market," said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. "AWS and Google Cloud enterprise customers have been limited in their ability to integrate OpenAI's products because of the exclusive relationship and will now be more likely to consider OpenAI alongside Anthropic," he added. 

OpenAI's promise to use at least $250 billion in Azure services by 2032 remains in place, with Microsoft having the right to make OpenAI products available first on Azure, unless Microsoft decides not to support them. Microsoft will also no longer pay OpenAI a share of Microsoft's revenue for offering OpenAI models on Azure.

SIGNING DEALS WITH MICROSOFT RIVALS

The original deal gave Microsoft control over how OpenAI's models were run on the cloud. Microsoft could offer the broadest access to OpenAI's models, with cloud rivals such as Amazon able to offer only more limited and legally questionable ways of accessing the models.

The Financial Times reported last month that Microsoft was weighing legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a $50 billion cloud deal that may breach its exclusive cloud tie-up. The new deal does away with that.

In a post on LinkedIn, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said OpenAI's models would be available directly to developers on Amazon Web Services "in the coming weeks" and that the two firms would share more details at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

"With this, builders will have even more choice to pick the right model for the right job," Jassy wrote.

OpenAI has also struck deals including cloud and infrastructure agreements with Oracle and Alphabet's Google, a chip partnership with Nvidia, and a manufacturing tie-up with Apple supplier Luxshare as it pushes into consumer devices.

MICROSOFT WORKS TO REDUCE OPENAI RELIANCE

Microsoft appears to be allowing that deal to proceed and in exchange getting certainty around a lingering risk if OpenAI asserted it had achieved AGI.

Microsoft and OpenAI had restructured their tie-up in October, removing major constraints on the startup's ability to raise capital and secure computing resources.

In recent months, Microsoft has been working to reduce its reliance on OpenAI by developing its own AI models and rolling out those developed by the likes of Anthropic in its products including the 365 Copilot for enterprises.

"From Microsoft's perspective, it does not need to build out all the data center needs for OpenAI, freeing up capital for Copilot and other cloud capacity," Barclays analysts said, calling the move a positive for both Microsoft and OpenAI. 

Ending the exclusivity pact may help Microsoft fight antitrust scrutiny in the UK, the U.S. and Europe over whether its OpenAI tie-up gives it an unfair advantage in the cloud and enterprise AI markets.

Reuters

MicrosoftOpenAItermsdealstartupAmazonothers

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People queue to enter a federal courthouse on the day of the jury selection for the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion in Oakland, California, U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Elon Musk trial against Sam Altman to reveal OpenAI power struggle, jury is seated
WORLD
2 hours ago
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI falls short of revenue and user targets as it races toward IPO, WSJ reports
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
A view shows the Microsoft logo. (Reuters)
Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology
INNOVATION
16 hours ago
Sam Altman attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP
OpenAI CEO apologizes to Canada town for not reporting mass shooter
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:58 HKT
Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo
Anthropic says Google to pump $40 bn into AI startup
WORLD
25-04-2026 16:44 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo in this illustration taken March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US judge dismisses Musk's fraud claims in OpenAI case at his request, plans to proceed to trial
WORLD
25-04-2026 14:22 HKT
Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference at the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on April 14, 2026.
US doesn't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney
WORLD
23-04-2026 10:04 HKT
The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, November 5, 2023. REUTERS
Microsoft cuts Xbox Game Pass price, to remove 'Call of Duty' day one inclusions
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:44 HKT
Motorists ride past the Imam Sadiq (AS) mosque with a giant Iranian flag installed on its front at the Palestine Square in Tehran on April 19, 2026. (AFP)
Iran says final deal still far off as Hormuz Strait shuttered
WORLD
19-04-2026 19:47 HKT
OpenAI to spend more than US$20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive equity stake, The Information reports
FINANCE
17-04-2026 10:44 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
23 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.