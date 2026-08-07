Thailand shooting incidents in recent years

A teenage gunman killed at least five people and himself at school on the outskirts of Thailand's capital after fatally shooting his grandparents, police said, in the country's worst mass killing in nearly four years.

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Following are shooting incidents in the past six years in Thailand, where gun ownership and gun violence are not uncommon.

February 2026 — A female teacher died in the southern city of Hat Yai after a gunman opened fire at a school where she worked.

July 2025 — A shooter killed five people including security guards and a vendor at a Bangkok market in July 2025 before fatally turning the gun on himself.

October 2023 — A 14-year-old shot dead two people and wounded five others at Bangkok's high-end Siam Paragon shopping centre, using a modified pistol intended to fire blanks that police said was likely purchased online.

October 2022 — A former policeman went on a gun-and-knife rampage across multiple locations lasting three hours that killed 36 people, including 22 children he slashed to death in their sleep at a daycare centre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. The incident was Thailand's worst mass killing by a single perpetrator in its recent history. The 34-year-old gunman, who killed his wife, his child and himself, had been dismissed by police for illegal drugs possession and had encountered money, legal and family problems, authorities said.

February 2020 — A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in four locations in and around the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead by security forces. Most victims were at a shopping centre, where he held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. He was later shot to death.

February 2020 — A man killed his ex-wife at a Bangkok shopping mall, shooting her dead at her workplace in a beauty clinic and wounding a bystander.

Reuters