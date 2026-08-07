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WORLD

Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo found dead in Georgia hotel room, autopsy inconclusive

WORLD
07-08-2026 01:39 HKT
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Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, 27, has been found dead in his hotel room in Georgia after going missing during a solo filming trip, with initial autopsy results pointing to heart and circulatory failure but not ruling out poisoning.

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The body was returned to Thailand, where a preliminary autopsy found no signs of bruising or fractures, though abnormalities were detected in the heart. Thai authorities are seeking further toxicology reports from Georgian officials to determine the exact cause of death.

Hlun, whose real name is Bawontat Pengsuk, arrived in Georgia on July 13 and checked into a hotel. He was found dead on July 19 after hotel staff raised concerns. He had not left his room since check-in, according to police.

The YouTuber, who grew up in poverty and self-funded his education, had travelled to more than 50 countries after graduating from Chulalongkorn University.

Hlun Solo travel YouTuber Georgia death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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