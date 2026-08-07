Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo found dead in Georgia hotel room, autopsy inconclusive

Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, 27, has been found dead in his hotel room in Georgia after going missing during a solo filming trip, with initial autopsy results pointing to heart and circulatory failure but not ruling out poisoning.

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The body was returned to Thailand, where a preliminary autopsy found no signs of bruising or fractures, though abnormalities were detected in the heart. Thai authorities are seeking further toxicology reports from Georgian officials to determine the exact cause of death.

Hlun, whose real name is Bawontat Pengsuk, arrived in Georgia on July 13 and checked into a hotel. He was found dead on July 19 after hotel staff raised concerns. He had not left his room since check-in, according to police.

The YouTuber, who grew up in poverty and self-funded his education, had travelled to more than 50 countries after graduating from Chulalongkorn University.