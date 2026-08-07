logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Osaka woman arrested over 2,000 fake Shueisha anime orders claims ‘stress relief’

WORLD
07-08-2026 01:52 HKT
logo
logo
logo

A woman in Osaka has been arrested for repeatedly placing orders for anime merchandise on the online store of publishing giant Shueisha, then refusing to pay or accept delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 42-year-old woman, Yoshida Mayu, is accused of placing over 2,000 fake orders between 2024 and 2025 for items from popular franchises including One Piece and Naruto, using 238 different accounts. The total value of the orders amounted to at least 4.3 billion yen (HK$213 million). 

Although Shueisha eventually recovered the goods, the company suffered about 7.5 million yen (HK$372,000) in shipping and storage costs, as well as lost sales from temporary stock shortages.

She was arrested on Thursday after Shueisha filed a complaint in June 2025. She admitted to the crime, telling investigators she ordered to relieve stress.

Shueisha fake orders fraud arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A composite satellite image shows trail of smoke rising from an oil facility, in Jizan. Reuters
Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi refinery after kingdom signs defence pact
WORLD
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Netanyahu says Israel won't pull out of Gaza before Hamas disarms
WORLD
10 hours ago
logo
Instagram/oznurzer
(Video) Giant hippo chases tourist boat in Botswana in terrifying close encounter
WORLD
10 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia defence pact technically same as NATO's Article 5, Turkish minister says
WORLD
11 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Iran says Oman deal is in 'final stages' but US must act to open Hormuz
WORLD
11 hours ago
Photo: X
2 dead, including infant, after boat capsizes off Liberty Island coast
WORLD
12 hours ago
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran. Reuters
Iran's Pezeshkian recently met Supreme Leader Khamenei, state media says
WORLD
13 hours ago
Motorists drive past a political billboard at Valiasr Square in central Tehran. (AFP)
Iran Guards say won't reopen Hormuz without US meeting Tehran's demands
WORLD
14 hours ago
Thai student accused in deadly altercation with Chinese national
WORLD
15 hours ago
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Woman hospitalised with carbon dioxide poisoning after 30 hours in sealed air-conditioned room
CHINA
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.