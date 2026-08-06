Thai footballer, 24, killed by lightning strike during match

A 24-year-old Thai footballer died and 12 others were injured after lightning struck a pitch during a regional tournament match in southern Thailand on Tuesday.

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The incident occurred during a Golok FA Cup semifinal at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat province, as heavy rain swept across the area.

Sofwan Awae suffered critical injuries after the lightning bolt struck the pitch. Emergency personnel attempted to revive him before taking him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Twelve other people were injured and taken to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment. They included 22-year-old Malaysian player Mohammad Alif Ezzahan Zulkifli.

Footage circulated online showed a bright flash striking near several players, followed by an explosion as multiple people collapsed on the field. Teammates, officials and spectators rushed to assist those who had been injured.

Sofwan, a winger, had signed for Thai third-tier side Yala FC only days before his death. The club and the Football Association of Thailand expressed condolences to his family.

The incident has raised concerns over why the match continued during heavy rain and thunderstorm conditions.

Lightning safety guidance recommends suspending outdoor sporting activities immediately when thunder is heard or lightning is seen. Players, officials and spectators should leave open areas and seek shelter inside a substantial building or a hard-topped vehicle.

A similar tragedy occurred in Peru in November 2024, when a 39-year-old footballer was killed and several others were injured after lightning struck during an amateur match.