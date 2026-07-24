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WORLD

Vietnam proposes banning under-16s from posting on social media

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo

 Vietnam is planning to force social media platforms to ban users under 16 from posting content, commenting or reacting to posts, according to a draft decree reviewed by Reuters, joining a growing international push to curb the use of social media by minors.

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The proposed rules would require social media accounts belonging to children under 16 to be registered using the information of a parent or legal guardian, who would be responsible for supervising the content viewed and the amount of time spent on the platforms.

Social media companies would also have to use technical measures to identify child users and ensure age-appropriate content distribution, according to the draft decree.

"The primary objective is not to ban or excessively restrict children's access to social media, but rather to ensure that when children use social media services, they are placed in an age-appropriate environment and protected from inappropriate risks," deputy culture minister Phan Tam said on Thursday at a meeting to discuss the new rules.

The draft decree also requires platforms to provide the highest level of privacy protection for child accounts, and to proactively detect, warn and block access to content related to violence, pornography, gambling, drugs, suicide and other harmful material.

The proposal reflects growing concern among governments worldwide about online safety and the impact of social media and harmful content on the mental health of children.

On Tuesday, French lawmakers approved a ban on social media access for children under 15. Australia was the first country to impose a ban and several other countries are also following suit.

Beyond social media, Vietnam is also proposing new restrictions on online gaming by minors, according to the draft decree.

Game operators would be required to verify users' ages, register under-16 accounts through a parent or guardian and limit children under 16 to no more than 60 minutes of play a day for games provided by the same company, it said.

The draft decree has not yet been finalised and could be revised before adoption.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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