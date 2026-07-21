Countries move to ban social media for children

Lawmakers in France are scheduled to vote on Tuesday to ban social media for under-15s -- one of 20 countries worldwide to have proposed or introduced such measures.

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Five of those countries have restrictions already in force, according to an AFP tally.

Here are facts about the measures in different countries.

- Restrictions in place -

Social media has been banned for under-16s in Australia since December 2025.

Brazil introduced a law in March requiring platforms to link the accounts of users aged under-16 to those of their parents, while also requiring platforms to verify users' ages.

In China, where the internet is tightly regulated by the state, minors' access to social media has been restricted progressively since 2019.

Initial measures imposed time limits and curfews on online gaming, before similar restrictions were extended in 2023 to social media and streaming platforms.

Indonesia has banned social media for under-16s since March.

Malaysia has taken a similar approach, with legislation coming into force in June excluding under-16s from major platforms.

Turkey is set to join the list after passing legislation to bar under-15s from social media in April. The law is expected to take effect in late 2026.

The United Arab Emirates announced a ban on social media for under-15s last month, with implementation set for around a year's time.

- Restrictions announced -

Across the 27-nation EU, the European Commission plans to propose measures later this year for a total ban for under-13s and progressive access for those aged 13 to 18.

Within the bloc, the Greek government announced in early April that it intends to ban social media access for under-15s from January 1, 2027.

Austria and Slovenia are also preparing legislation to prohibit access for under-14s and under-15s, respectively.

In Germany, where Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports restricting or even banning social media for children, an expert commission has proposed two options: a ban graded by age or platform-specific restrictions.

A similar debate is under way in Sweden, where a government commission has proposed banning social media for under-15s by early 2028.

In Denmark, the government announced in October 2025 that it would propose banning "several social media platforms" for under-15s.

The Irish government has warned that it is considering legislating in the absence of an EU decision.

Outside the EU, the Norwegian government will present a bill by the end of the year to ban access for those under 16.

The UK is looking to ban social media for under-16s by early 2027 under a measure planned by its former prime minister Keir Starmer.

Canada also wants to set the minimum age for social media use at 16.

Several states in India are considering restrictions for children, and the government said it is holding discussions with platforms over potential measures.

- Bills in parliament -

A proposal to ban social media for children under 15 is due to be voted on by France's parliament on Tuesday after deputies and senators reached a compromise agreement.

The lower house approved the bill at first reading in January but the Senate later amended it to target only the most harmful platforms, prompting concern in Brussels.

The government hopes it can come into force in September. Digital Minister Anne Le Henanff said it would make France the first country in Europe to establish a "digital legal age".

Portugal is considering a bill that would set the age for independent access to platforms, services, games and applications at 16.

Spain has proposed raising the minimum age for registering on a social media platform from 14 to 16.

In Italy, parliament is considering legislation that would ban social media use for children under the age of 15.

AFP