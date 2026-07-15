UK announces social media curfew for older teens

The UK government said Tuesday it will introduce an overnight social media curfew for children aged 16 and 17, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month announced an under-16 social media ban.

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In the latest crackdown on children's access to addictive apps, the government said there will be a curfew for teenagers aged 16 and 17 on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, between midnight and 6:00 am.

The government also announced plans for a default setting that will disable addictive features like infinite scrolling for older teenagers.

Users will be able to switch off these settings, however, with critics saying they would be ineffective. It was not clear how these changes would be enforced.

Last month, the UK became the latest to ban social media sites including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook for under-16s, in changes set to come into effect early 2027.

"Even as young people gain greater independence at 16, they should still be protected from the most addictive online features that can have a harmful impact on their wellbeing," technology minister Liz Kendall said in a statement.

"These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends."

The measures also include checks on the use of artificial intelligence chatbots that would require those under 18 to take regular breaks while using the platforms.

While some children's charities have welcomed the reforms as long overdue protections, others have warned they could result in children using the internet in unsafe ways.

Australia in December became the first nation to ban people under 16 from social media, in a move that has seen mixed success.

Canada and the UAE are among other countries that have announced similar bans, while Indonesia began enforcing its ban for users under 16 in March.

AFP