logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China temporarily bans helium exports as US-Iran tensions flare again

CHINA
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

 China announced on Friday a temporary export ban on helium, effective immediately,as resumption of military conflict in the Middle East threatens to trigger new shortages of the gas critical for chip manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Earlier this year, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran led to helium shortages, disrupting companies globally, including in China, where the AI industry increasingly relies on domestic chips for training and running AI models. Helium is essential for heat management in semiconductor production.

The helium ban is the latest example of Beijing seeking to prevent domestic shortages of critical materials by curbing exports. Previously, it imposed similar measures on fuel, fertilisers and sulphuric acid.

China is also looking to boost domestic chip manufacturing capacity and reduce the industry's dependence on cutting-edge Nvidia semiconductors that fall under U.S. export controls.

Reuters

Chinabanhelium exportsUSIrantensions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US military officials are enveloped in a dust cloud created by the rotor wash of a landing MV-22 Osprey aircraft during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB) in Waimanalo, Hawaii, US, July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Intense sand and dust storms struck China, US in 2025: UN
WORLD
2 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, walk with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, first lady Peng Liyuan, during a departure ceremony following a state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, June 9, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency June 10, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS
China's Xi meets North Korea's premier in Beijing, state media reports
CHINA
3 hours ago
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
China tightens DeepSeek and other AI models as US embraces cheaper Chinese LLMs
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
The Chinese national flag flies in the wind over the Yalu River, with buildings of the North Korean city of Sinuiju behind, on the bank across, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China successfully tests sea-based rocket booster recovery system
CHINA
6 hours ago
Micron logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Micron boosts US investment plan again, commits US$250 billion through 2035
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP Mourners hold up a large banner urging a reward for revenge against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a funerary procession for Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his family members near Azadi Square in Tehran on July 6, 2026.
Trump updated Netanyahu on US 'moves in Gulf': Israeli PM's office
WORLD
10 hours ago
At least 28 killed in shoe factory fire in southeast China, state media says
CHINA
15 hours ago
A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS
Nexchip gray market gains 18pc, but Befar loses 29pc ahead of debut
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A "now hiring" sign is displayed outside Taylor Party and Equipment Rentals in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, September 1, 2022. REUTERS
US weekly jobless claims fall amid stable labor market conditions
FINANCE
22 hours ago
U.S. and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader
WORLD
09-07-2026 18:12 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.