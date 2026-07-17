logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea-US team unveils robotic technology that dresses the wearer

WORLD
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Park Shinwoo, PhD student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Kim Nam Gyun, a postdoctoral researcher at KAIST and a soft robotics engineer, Hwang Jae Yun, a graduate student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at KAIST, and Ryu Jee-Hwan, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at KAIST, demonstrate a soft-growing robot as it extends between model tree branches at KAIST in Daejeon, South Korea, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo
Park Shinwoo, PhD student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Kim Nam Gyun, a postdoctoral researcher at KAIST and a soft robotics engineer, Hwang Jae Yun, a graduate student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at KAIST, and Ryu Jee-Hwan, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at KAIST, demonstrate a soft-growing robot as it extends between model tree branches at KAIST in Daejeon, South Korea, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo

A team of South Korean and U.S. researchers has unveiled a robotic technology that allows a person to suit up without using their hands or aid from others, with potential for applications in chip cleanrooms and emergency services.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The technology developed by researchers at South Korea's KAIST and Stanford University uses soft and flexible "vines" powered by air pressure embedded in clothing. When pressurised, the vines glide the fabric up close to the wearer's body like an ivy plant climbing on a structure, even if the person does not remain standing still.

"When I was riding a bicycle, it started to rain ... and I thought it would be helpful if a raincoat could be put on automatically (as I ride)," said KAIST postdoctoral researcher Kim Nam Gyun, the lead author of a paper on the technology.

"The vine robot stays close to the person and dresses them by turning the clothing inside out as it moves, allowing it to climb stably along the shape of the body,” Kim said, adding it takes about 10 seconds to put on a full suit.

A key to the technology's potential is it does not require the wearer to stand motionless and it works without a complex control algorithm, the researchers said.

Inspired by climbing ivy, the robot advances by growing at its tip rather than shifting its whole body, enabling stable movement along curved surfaces, said Ryu Jee-Hwan, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at KAIST.

“It can pass through narrow gaps, grow while adapting to the shape of its surrounding environment, and move regardless of whether the surface is slippery, sticky, or sloped,” he said.

Beyond immediate applications for helping the elderly and disabled, the team sees potential for use where the user needs to suit up and off quickly and without using the hands, including in semiconductor cleanrooms and by emergency workers requiring personal protective equipment.

Ryu said given the explosive growth of AI, there was usually much attention on the software powering systems, but the team's self-dressing robot was an example of how mechanical engineering could complement software.

The study was published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, a peer-reviewed journal.

Reuters

South KoreaUSteamrobotic technologydressing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen likely to weaken past 170 before Japan's growth bet pays off, RSM's Brusuelas says
FINANCE
29 mins ago
Montage's DDR5 memory interface products. Picture from official website
Chinese chipmaker Montage Technology 'fully cooperating' with S Korean authorities after office raid
FINANCE
43 mins ago
China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump accuses China of 2020 voting interference, contradicting US intelligence findings
WORLD
3 hours ago
S Korea proposes social media ban for children under 14
WORLD
7 hours ago
People visit the Lincoln Road Shopping District two days before Christmas on December 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US retail sales rise marginally in June
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz after US resumes blockade
WORLD
15 hours ago
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea toughens regulations on single-stock leveraged ETFs
FINANCE
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump steps out of Marine One for a visit to Fort Bragg to mark the U.S. Army anniversary, in North Carolina, U.S., June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US strikes on Iran strengthen Trump's options for new escalation, officials say
WORLD
22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House on July 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to attend the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP
US wants to globalize fight against far-left terrorism
WORLD
23 hours ago
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
17 hours ago
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.