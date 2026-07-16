Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England match

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Messi meets England at last with World Cup final place on the line
14-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Mexico v England World Cup last-16 match delayed one hour
06-07-2026 08:14 HKT
Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals
02-07-2026 03:55 HKT
England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana
24-06-2026 06:09 HKT
England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice
18-06-2026 07:03 HKT
Iran to travel to US day before its first World Cup match
10-06-2026 11:51 HKT
Kane double seals perfect World Cup qualification for England
17-11-2025 05:01 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
Record 24 students from 15 schools crowned top scorers in HKDSE
15-07-2026 13:11 HKT