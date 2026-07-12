Bellingham double as 'lucky' England beat Norway to reach World Cup semi-finals

Jude Bellingham scored twice as England staged an extra-time escape act to defeat Norway 2-1 on Saturday and book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Bellingham's 93rd-minute winner settled a nerve-jangling quarter-final played in sweltering conditions at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

But England, who will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals on Wednesday, rode their luck to keep their World Cup dream alive.

"We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today," England manager Thomas Tuchel said afterwards.

"The result is fantastic. The last four is amazing, but not happy with the performance... we were very lucky today."

Bellingham's equaliser in first-half stoppage time came after a goal kick from Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland struck an overhead television camera cable -- an incident that should have led to the goal kick being re-taken.

England also received another huge break when Torbjorn Heggem's 55th-minute goal that put Norway 2-1 up was ruled out after a VAR review for a shove by Erling Haaland on Elliot Anderson.

England, looking increasingly weary in punishing temperatures that had reached 108 Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) on the heat index, retook the lead in the 93rd minute, when Nyland spilled substitute Morgan Rogers' long-range shot and Bellingham drove in the rebound.

The match had been billed as a duel between England striker Harry Kane and Norway counterpart Haaland, but the expected confrontation never materialised.

Haaland was substituted in extra-time as Norway -- who had taken the lead on 36 minutes through Andreas Schjelderup's rasping shot -- chased an equaliser in vain.

England benefited from a let-off in the 44th minute, when Norway broke swiftly with Alexander Sorloth and Haaland bearing down on an isolated John Stones.

Sorloth though inexplicably chose to go it alone rather than pass to in-form Haaland in acres of space and the chance was gone.

Norway were made to pay in the first minute of first half stoppage time when Bellingham surged into the area and rifled home a low shot to crown the attack launched after Nyland's goal-kick struck the overhead camera cable.

While FIFA later issued a statement saying there was "no evidence" the ball had hit the cable, Norway coach Stale Solbakken was adamant.

"That was unlucky for for us," Solbakken said. "The ball fell straight down from the sky, so it changed its direction. But we can't do anything about that. I don't think we will play the game again. So, that's that's how it is."

The win raises the prospect of a titanic World Cup showdown between England and arch-rivals Argentina.

- 'Keep dreaming' -

Defending champions Argentina face Switzerland in Kansas City later Saturday as they aim to edge closer to completing their dream of back-to-back World Cups.

The South Americans cruised through the group stage but since entering the knockout rounds, frailties have crept in as they were pushed to breaking point by first World Cup debutants Cape Verde and then Egypt.

Lionel Messi, who turned 39 during the group phase, has again been the talisman for the South Americans, his genius repeatedly getting his team out of tight spots.

But there is just a suggestion the Swiss, a well-organised unit marshalled by midfield general Granit Xhaka, could exploit any weariness and cause them problems at Arrowhead Stadium.

Xhaka, 33, for his part said his message to the Swiss supporters was simple.

"Regarding the fans, keep dreaming. I am a person who always dreams, and dreams can come true," he said.

"Sometimes you need to do something new. You really need to push your limits if you want to beat Argentina. And I'm convinced my team is ready."

(AFP)