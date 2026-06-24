England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana

England failed to get a single shot on target for almost an hour but hit the bar late in the game before settling for a 0-0 draw against Ghana in World Cup Group L on a wet and chilly Tuesday.

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Both sides are on four points from two games and edging closer to a spot in the round of 32.

It was the first match at this World Cup where neither team managed a shot on target in the first half with Ghana content to sit back and give possession to their opponents while working hard to close down spaces around the box.

England, who failed to build on their 4-2 opening win over Croatia, managed their first shot on goal just before the hour mark and hit the bar in the 86th minute through Nico O'Reilly's header before captain Harry Kane sent the rebound over the bar.

Croatia and Panama, both on zero points, meet later on Tuesday.