England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana

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Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage
23-06-2026 04:02 HKT
Iran battle for 0-0 draw with 10-man Belgium, staying alive in Group G
22-06-2026 05:51 HKT
Yamal-inspired Spain stride to one-sided victory over Saudi Arabia
22-06-2026 04:00 HKT
Switzerland crush Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup Group B clash
19-06-2026 07:22 HKT
South Africa salvage draw with late penalty after Czechs take early lead
19-06-2026 04:16 HKT
England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice
18-06-2026 07:03 HKT
Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener
18-06-2026 03:56 HKT
Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal
17-06-2026 07:35 HKT
Veteran Vozinha the Cape Verde hero as keeper shuts out Spain
16-06-2026 05:20 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT