logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Asia seeks strategic flexibility amid US-China rivalry

CHINA
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Asian policymakers, investors and business leaders are increasingly portraying themselves as active participants in navigating a more fragmented global order, seeking to build resilience rather than passively balancing between the United States and China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

That message emerged repeatedly during discussions at the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore, where speakers from governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms argued geopolitical tensions were no longer temporary disruptions but a permanent feature of the global landscape that demanded long-term strategies rather than short-term reactions.

For Thailand, that means taking a more proactive approach to foreign policy and investment, and working pragmatically with different partners depending on national interests rather than aligning with any one power.

"We seek to be the trusted connector in this fragmented world," Thai Vice Finance Minister Santitarn Sathirathai said.

He said Thailand's priorities extended beyond attracting investment to improving its quality, judging projects not by their country of origin but by whether they delivered technology transfers, skilled jobs and stronger domestic supply chains.

"There'll be certain areas where it makes more sense to partner with certain groups," he said.

BUILDING RESILIENCE

A similar philosophy emerged among long-term investors.

Hong Kong Investment Corporation Chief Executive Clara Chan said geopolitical uncertainty created opportunities for patient capital rather than acting solely as a constraint.

"When you see uncertainties, challenges around the world ... for long-term investors, patient capital like us, those could present pretty good opportunity," she said.

Established four years ago, HKIC has invested in more than 200 companies and continues to expand by leveraging Hong Kong's position as both a gateway to mainland China and an international financial centre, Chan said.

She added that investors ultimately cared more about policy clarity, long-term vision and a level playing field than geopolitical headlines.

The chief investment officer of Singapore state investor Temasek said investors should accept that they were operating in "a world of uncertainty" shaped by geopolitics, artificial intelligence, climate change and inflation, warning that those who reacted to every shock would "get whipsawed."

Instead, Rohit Sipahimalani said investors should focus on building resilient portfolios centred on businesses with large domestic markets, self-sufficient supply chains and technology capabilities that could withstand geopolitical fragmentation.

"You can't hedge all the uncertainty ... you can't afford to respond to every event that's taking place," he said.

ASIA AS OPPORTUNITY

Private equity investors broadly echoed that assessment, arguing that U.S.-China rivalry and broader geopolitical tensions had become part of the new investment landscape but had strengthened, rather than diminished, Asia's appeal.

"Asia is going to have two-thirds of the middle class by 2030 and 60% of ... the global growth is coming from Asia. So people are diversifying into the region," said Stephanie Hui, Goldman Sachs' head of Asia private equity.

Primavera Capital founder Fred Hu said Asia accounted for half of global GDP, about 40% of global trade and foreign direct investment, and remained the world's indispensable manufacturing base, making the region "literally a sanctuary" amid global uncertainty.

"There's been a war in the Americas, there's been war in Europe, there's been war in Middle East. Asia... we are very stable," he said.

Asia's diversity was itself one of its biggest strengths, Bain Capital's Satoshi Ueyama said, citing Japan's corporate reforms, India's demographic and infrastructure-driven growth, China's continued innovation and Southeast Asia's role in supply-chain diversification.

"It continues to provide great opportunities," he said.

Reuters

Asiastrategic flexibilityUSChinarivalry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press for the first time aboard the new Air Force One while in flight from RAF Mildenhall AFB to Joint Base Andrews July 8, 2026 after leaving the United Kingdom. Trump, who switched from the old Air Force One to the new Air Force One while in the U.K. is returning from his visit to Ankara, Turkey where he attended the NATO summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Mandelson appointment as US envoy 'disastrous' for UK: committee
WORLD
18 mins ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China plans to let top AI firms buy limited Nvidia H200 chips, the Information reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China curbs short-term bond sales by local government financing vehicles, sources say
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP A man looks at water flowing from the collapsed Liulan reservoir in Liulan village in Hengzhou city, China’s southwest Guangxi region, on July 8, 2026.
Alpacas, mini pigs on the loose after floods hit south China zoo
CHINA
3 hours ago
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP Children sit next to houses which were damaged when the Liulan reservoir collapsed on July 6, in Liulan village, in Hengzhou city, in China’s southwest Guangxi region on July 8, 2026.
Death toll from south China floods rises to 39: state media
CHINA
5 hours ago
A man rests at the booth for Chinese DRAM producer ChangXin Memory Technologies during the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. AP
China's CXMT to start book-building on July 15 for 29.5 billion yuan Shanghai IPO
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
A satellite image shows Super Typhoon Bavi over the Philippine Sea on July 8, 2026. NASA WORLDVIEW/Handout via REUTERS
China, Taiwan brace for Typhoon Bavi, possibly the most powerful storm in years
CHINA
6 hours ago
Customers select imported goods at Jinyi Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2026. Xinhua
China's producer inflation hits near 4-year high in June
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
IMF edges 2026 global growth forecast lower to 3pc, sees rebound in 2027
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Nexchip to raise $6.98 bln in Hong Kong share sale
FINANCE
20 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
22 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.