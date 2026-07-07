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FINANCE

US trade deficit widens sharply in May as capital goods imports hit record high

FINANCE
57 mins ago
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Reuters
Reuters

The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in May as an artificial intelligence investment boom helped to drive imports of capital goods to a record high, suggesting that trade remained a drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter.

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The trade gap jumped 42.2 percent to US$77.6 billion (HK$605 billion), the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit at US$78.5 billion.

Imports increased 3.3 percent to US$395.3 billion, with imports of capital goods soaring to a record high US$128.0 billion.

Businesses are spending heavily on AI, whose buildup is heavily reliant on imports. Exports dropped 3.2 percent to US$317.7 billion, though shipments of petroleum were the highest on record amid the Middle East conflict. The U.S. is a net oil exporter.

Trade has subtracted from GDP for two straight quarters. The Atlanta Federal Reserve's model is currently forecasting GDP increasing at a 1.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter. The economy grew at a 2.1 percent pace in the January-March quarter.

Reuters

UStradedeficitMay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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