Trump-backed Balogun reprieve sparks FIFA crisis, but Belgium send U.S. out of World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the governing body’s disciplinary process on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump hailed as “brilliant” its decision to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red-card ban, fuelling accusations FIFA had bowed to political pressure before the reinstated forward failed to prevent a 4-1 defeat by Belgium.

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Infantino said FIFA’s judicial bodies had operated “independently and autonomously” and that he had told Trump the Balogun case was subject to an ongoing legal process, after the U.S. president personally urged him to review the case.

The affair has become the tournament’s biggest controversy, drawing condemnation from European football body UEFA, which said FIFA had “crossed a red line”, the Royal Belgian Football Association, several national federations and senior coaches, officials and politicians, with critics arguing FIFA had undermined confidence in its own disciplinary system.

Belgium, who advanced to the quarter-finals with the emphatic victory, had challenged Balogun’s eligibility hours before kickoff, but FIFA rejected the appeal and the striker started the match before making little impact as the Americans exited the tournament with barely a whimper.

England, meanwhile, who had defender Jarell Quansah sent off in Sunday night's last-16 win over Mexico, are now considering their options regarding any appeal over that red card as a result of the Balogun case, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. British lawmakers also appealed to FIFA for consistency.

"He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday. "When they take your best player and say 'You can't play' it's very unfair."

"I think they (FIFA) made a really brilliant decision," Trump said. "I asked for a review. If they would not allow a top player to play I think it (the World Cup) would have had a big stain. I related that feeling."

Trump also questioned the quality of refereeing by Brazil's Raphael Claus, who had sent Balogun off, saying he was "a little bit suspect if you check his past." He did not elaborate. The Brazilian FA (CBF) rejected any suggestion regarding the integrity of the referee.

"The CBF refutes any insinuation that casts doubt on Raphael Claus’s integrity. He is an exemplary professional, whose career is amply supported by technical assessments, consistent performance and the trust placed in him by the leading national and international competitions," it said.

FIFA said Claus was not available for comment, in line with its policy of referees not speaking to the media during the tournament.

Infantino later confirmed the call from Trump but said he had explained that FIFA's judicial bodies operated independently.

"INCOMPREHENSIBLE DECISION"

"During our conversation I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," Infantino said in a statement. "That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

FIFA's disciplinary committee said it had the authority to suspend the one-match ban. It also fined Balogun $40,000 for coming onto the pitch following the match to celebrate with teammates after his dismissal.

"Suspending the effects of a red card based on an explicit provision of the applicable regulations is a much more balanced measure," the chairperson of FIFA's disciplinary committee said in a statement.

For UEFA, the decision to suspend the ban was simply wrong.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said. "Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line. When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Several national football federations have been equally critical of FIFA's decision.

"The decision in the Balogun case is incomprehensible to the Swiss Football Association (SFA), regardless of how it came about," said the Swiss FA, whose team are in the World Cup round of 16.

"This decision raises questions and creates uncertainty, particularly regarding the authority of referees’ decisions, especially when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is involved," it said.

The Royal Belgian Football Association challenged FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play on Monday.

"The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision," FIFA said in a statement.

"IT IS MADNESS"

High-profile criticism also came from big names in the sport.

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who is in talks to become the new Germany coach.

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people, who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this."

It is not the first time this year that FIFA has been accused of mixing politics with sport, with Infantino attending President Trump's Board of Peace meeting in February and facing subsequent questions about the body's political neutrality.

Balogun, who scored three goals in the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for dragging his studs down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto his foot during their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The red card carried an automatic one-match ban, ruling Balogun out of Monday's tie with Belgium. FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself, citing Article 27.

England manager Thomas Tuchel questioned the decision, having just seen Quansah get sent off in his side's 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico on Sunday.

"Who overturns this decision then and when? And on what grounds? How far does this go now? This is strange for me," Tuchel told reporters at the Azteca Stadium.

Even former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid corruption allegations, joined the criticism.

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said. "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."

Reuters